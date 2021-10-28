Ambow Announces Release of Co-Produced "China Integrated Circuit Industry Talent Development Report 2020-2021"

BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE American: AMBO), a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, today announced that the "China Integrated Circuit Industry Talent Development Report 2020-2021" (the "Report"), formerly known as "White Paper on Talents in China's Integrated Circuit Industry," was officially released at the Fourth Semiconductor Intelligence Conference 2021 in Zhuji, Zhejiang. As one of the Report's primary contributors, Ambow has participated in its research and compilation for five consecutive years.

Ambow collaborates with a distinguished group of industry leaders including the China Center for Information Industry Development (CCID) and the China Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA) to research and assemble the Report, which examines talent demand trends in China's semiconductor industry and supplies data support for relevant policy and industry research. Ambow's core team of leading integrated circuit experts from Silicon Valley provides research and analysis of talent supply and demand as well as talent structure. For the past four years, Ambow has also assisted in the organization of the Semiconductor Intelligence Conference, leveraging its strengths and resources to promote the development of a positive environment for talent cultivation in the integrated circuits industry.

Dr. Jin Huang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ambow, commented, "As a pioneer of new technologies and new models in education, Ambow is dedicated to refining and perfecting the talent cultivation model for the integrated circuits industry. Looking ahead, we will actively adapt to the industry's upgrade requirements, build a talent cultivation ecosystem and public service platform based on key links in the industry chain, and facilitate comprehensive industry development."

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading cross-border career educational and technology service provider, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in China and United States of America.

Follow us on Twitter: @Ambow_Education

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Ambow's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Ambow may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies, expansion plans, the expected growth of the content and application delivery services market, the Company's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with its customers, and the general economic and business conditions in the regions where the Company provides its solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Ambow undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Tel: +86 10-6206-8000

The Piacente Group | Investor Relations

Tel: +1 212-481-2050 or +86 10-6508-0677

Email: ambow@tpg-ir.com

View original content:

SOURCE Ambow Education Holding Ltd.