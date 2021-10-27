High Alpha Capital and Flyover Capital invest in Filo.co's virtual collaboration platform to power the future of hybrid and remote work.

Virtual Collaboration Platform Filo.co Secures $3M in Seed Funding High Alpha Capital and Flyover Capital invest in Filo.co's virtual collaboration platform to power the future of hybrid and remote work.

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Filo.co, a virtual collaboration platform, is announcing today the close of a $3 million seed round led by Flyover Capital and High Alpha Capital.

Filo.co virtual collaboration platform

"Remote and hybrid work is here to stay. As a virtual collaboration platform that facilitates training, workshops, kickoffs and internal events, we're filling a gap that's never been more important, more prominent or in higher demand for companies," said Matt Compton, CEO of Filo.co. "With this funding, we're excited to continue building features that empower people from all over the world to work together seamlessly within their own intuitive virtual campuses."

As remote and hybrid workforces become more prevalent, executives are investing in technology to support the new environment. According to PwC's US Remote Work Survey , 72% of surveyed US executives with plans to increase investment in hybrid working are prioritizing virtual collaboration tools and solutions.

"Working and collaborating across teams, departments and even companies is a problem that's existed forever, and the emergence of remote and hybrid work has only made that pain more acute," said Flyover Capital Partner Thad Langford. "There's never been a stronger need in the market for a collaboration platform that's built with these distributed teams in mind, or a more efficient, elegant solution than Filo."

Filo.co offers teams a fast, flexible and frictionless solution to power internal collaborative events. The platform facilitates planning, engagement and collaboration for teams through features like livestreaming, breakout spaces, chat functionality and simple access to shared documents, information and meetings all in one intuitive virtual campus. Clipping into existing workflows, Filo.co both integrates directly with Zoom and serves as a reseller partner, providing best-in-class video to all users regardless of a person's existing technology stack.

Today, companies like Anaplan, Seismic, Techstars, 500 Global and Berkeley SkyDeck use Filo.co to power kickoffs, onboardings, workshops, accelerators, demo days, events and more.

"Following our acquisition of Lessonly, we needed to quickly inform, inspire, and enable hundreds of team members across the globe in less than a few weeks," said Irina Soriano, Vice President & Head of Enablement at Seismic. "Not only was Filo incredibly simple to spin up, it provided our global go-to-market team members a seamless way to come together, learn, and collaborate that wouldn't have otherwise been possible."

Filo.co plans to use the recent funding to accelerate product development, deepen their Zoom integration, and expand awareness and go-to-market.

"Creating collaborative, virtual environments is a growing challenge that almost every company is being forced to solve right now," said High Alpha Partner Mike Fitzgerald. "Filo is rethinking how people work together in a digital world, and we could not be more excited to partner with Flyover to make it happen."

About Filo.co

Filo.co, a distributed company with roots in Indianapolis, is a virtual collaboration platform that powers internal events like team workshops, trainings, bootcamps, onboardings, kickoffs and more. With features like livestreaming, breakout spaces, chat functionality, visibility into digital presence and easy access to shared documents within one intuitive campus, Filo.co is a fast, flexible and frictionless solution that helps companies get work done remotely. For more information, visit filo.co .

About Flyover Capital

Flyover Capital, based in Overland Park, Kansas was formed with the mission of creating the next generation of technology success stories outside the traditional tech hubs. Founded by entrepreneurs, Flyover has been supporting Middle America's top founding teams since 2015. Learn more at flyovercapital.com .

About High Alpha

High Alpha, based in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a leading venture studio focused on conceiving, launching and scaling next-generation B2B SaaS companies. For more information, visit highalpha.com or follow on Twitter @highalpha .

Filo's customizable campus for internal events like kickoffs and all-hands events

Filo's customizable campus for live onboarding events

Filo.co Launches Virtual Sales Hub to help sales teams better connect, collaborate, and win online. (PRNewsfoto/Filo.co)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Filo.co