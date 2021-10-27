Three Grainger Board Members and Corporate Officer Recognized in Savoy Magazine's 2021 Influential Black Corporate Directors List Publication recognizes executive leadership of Rodney Adkins, Brian Anderson, Deidra Merriwether and Steven White

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grainger (NYSE: GWW), the leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions, today announced that three of its board members and a corporate officer are recognized in Savoy Magazine's "2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors." Grainger proudly recognizes its board members Rodney Adkins, Brian Anderson and Steven White, as well as Grainger Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Deidra (Dee) Merriwether who serves on the board of Weyerhaeuser.

Savoy is a leading business magazine reporting on African American success and achievement, and the Most Influential Black Corporate Directory is a prestigious listing of executives, influencers, and achievers active on the boards of the world's leading corporations and organizations.

"We strongly believe that having diverse perspectives strengthens and advances Grainger. Having a board and leadership team that reflects our team members, customers and communities helps ensure an inclusive environment," said Grainger Chairman & CEO DG Macpherson. "We are honored to have Rodney, Brian and Steven as our board members and Deidra as our CFO, all supporting our purpose to keep the world working."

About Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2020 sales of $11.8 billion, is North America's leading broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products, with operations primarily in North America, Japan and the United Kingdom.

