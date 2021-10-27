ACP and AHA Name Editor In Chief and Deputy Editor For Annals Of Internal Medicine: Clinical Cases New digital, peer-reviewed journal will publish clinical case reports in a wide range of medical specialties

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Physicians (ACP) and the American Heart Association (AHA) announce the senior editorial leadership of the new digital, open access, peer-reviewed journal, Annals of Internal Medicine: Clinical Cases (AIMCC). Gustavo R. Heudebert, MD, MACP, will serve as editor in chief and Daniel P. Morin, MD, MPH, FACC, FHRS, as deputy editor.

As editor-in-chief, Dr. Heudebert will lead all aspects of the editorial strategic direction for the new journal. He will draw on his experience and knowledge as a physician and educator to create a journal with broad appeal to a diverse clinical audience. Dr. Heudebert comes to AIMCC with a rich background in internal medicine and scientific publishing. He completed his medical training at the Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia in Lima, Peru, before completing his residency at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, followed by a general internal medicine fellowship at the Medical College of Wisconsin. After working at both the Medical College of Wisconsin and the University of Texas Southwestern, he joined the faculty at the University of Alabama (UAB), where he is one of the School of Medicine's most acclaimed clinician educators. In addition to his current role as professor emeritus of general internal medicine, he served as the dean of the Montgomery regional campus, associate dean for Graduate Medical Education and program director of the Internal Medicine Residency program at UAB's Heersink School of Medicine. Dr. Heudebert was one of the Inaugural co-deputy editors of the Clinical Cases section of the Journal of General Internal Medicine.

"We are excited to launch AIMCC with Dr. Heudebert at the helm," said Darilyn V. Moyer, MD, FACP, chief executive officer and executive vice president of ACP. "As an expert diagnostician with a background in scientific publishing, he will develop a compelling journal for clinicians in a broad range of specialties."

As deputy editor, Dr. Morin will work closely with Dr. Heudebert on all editorial aspects of the new journal. He is currently director of cardiovascular research and professor of medicine at the Ochsner Clinical School of the University of Queensland School of Medicine in New Orleans, Louisiana. Dr. Morin earned his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Massachusetts Medical School, and his Master of Public Health from the Harvard University School of Public Health. He completed his internal medicine internship and residency at Tufts New England Medical Center in Boston and cardiovascular and cardiac electrophysiology fellowships at New York Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City. He has served as online editor for Heart Rhythm and as guest editor for Progress in Cardiovascular Disease and he is senior consulting editor for Circulation: Arrhythmia and Electrophysiology. (Note: Circulation: Arrhythmia and Electrophysiology is published by the AHA.)



"Dr. Morin has impressive clinical and editorial experience, and he recognizes the value of case reports to clinicians," said Eldrin F. Lewis, MD, MPH, FAHA, volunteer chair of the AHA's Scientific Publishing Committee. "Dr. Morin's expertise in both internal medicine and cardiovascular disease and his enthusiasm for the subject matter will ensure AIMCC features cases that inspire clinicians in their patient care."

AIMCC will publish bi-monthly online and will invite submissions later this year. It is a joint publication of the American College of Physicians and the American Heart Association.

