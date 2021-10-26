Kerasotes ShowPlace Theatres Announces Fred Meyers as Chief Executive Officer

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerasotes ShowPlace Theatres has announced the appointment of Fred Meyers as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Meyers assumes the role held by company owner Tony Kerasotes.

Meyers is an experienced Executive with more than 30-years of proven results in sales and profit growth in varying sectors of the restaurant and hospitality industry. For more than the past decade, Meyers has applied his transformational leadership style within the exhibition industry. Most recently, Meyers served as Chief Executive Officer of Silverspot Cinemas. Prior to that, Meyers led the development and growth of Cobb Theatres' CinéBistro dine-in brand, while simultaneously serving as the company's Executive Vice President of Food & Beverage. Meyers continued in both roles with CMX Theatres after its acquisition of Cobb Theatres.

"Fred is the right leader at the right time for ShowPlace ICON Theatres," said Tony Kerasotes, who continues as Kerasotes ShowPlace Theatres' Executive Chairman. "Fred's extensive food and beverage knowledge, strong leadership skills, and track record of success in the exhibition industry made him the perfect choice for ShowPlace ICON Theatres as we navigate the ever-evolving movie exhibitor landscape."

"I could not be more excited to join such a talented team of industry professionals. I'm humbled and honored to be given this opportunity. The Kerasotes family has been a prominent player in the industry for so long. I look forward to building upon their record of success with our next generational brand, ShowPlace ICON Theatres. Showplace ICON will continue to lead the way in providing guest-centric, premium moviegoing experiences offering high-quality, freshly prepared food and drink menus with complimentary delivery to seat options. Of course, purists can always enjoy fresh popcorn, candy and soft drinks. As we navigate through the challenges our industry faces, we will continue to innovate and be forward-thinking in ways to best serve our guests and enrich their movie-going experiences."

As one of the nation's longest operating theater circuits, with over 112 years of experience in the movie industry, Kerasotes ShowPlace Theatres continues to be a trailblazer and influencer in the moviegoing experience. Kerasotes currently operates six locations with 78 screens in five states.

