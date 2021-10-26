JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Campus Legends announced a licensing agreement on Tuesday, October 26, with Michigan State University for the development of officially-licensed, digital collectibles featuring Spartan alumni and student athletes.

Campus Legends Licenses with Michigan State University to Bring New Spartan Digital Collectibles to Fans on Blockchain - Will Launch for Michigan Game

"We are thrilled to license with Michigan State University , and are looking forward to bringing the technology of blockchain and digital collectibles to connect MSU's current and alumni athletes to fans and collectors." - Greg Simon , Co-Founder & CEO, Campus Legends

Campus Legends' agreement with MSU continues to position the Spartans as pioneers in the digital space, most recently as it pertains to Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities. As MSU announces this agreement with a marketplace and platform focused on officially-licensed collegiate sports digital collectibles, it will become the FIRST member of the Big 10 to provide this opportunity to students and fans. This agreement will provide a competitive and financial advantage for the university, alumni and student athletes, as well as the avid Spartan fan.

The Campus Legends team is working alongside MSU on their first officially licensed, paid digital collectible product release, currently planned for Q4 of 2021 at www.campuslegends.com. A free, promotional digital collectible commemorating the 2021 Battle for the Bunyan (Michigan @ Michigan State) will also be released on Saturday, October 30, 2021, for all fans who create a Campus Legends account.

Co-founded by Tim Tebow, and led by a combination of former collegiate and pro athletes together with industry veterans in this technology field, the company is the market leader in collegiate digital collectibles with the more officially licensed DCs available from more schools and more athletes than anyone else in the industry. Campus Legends is a trusted turnkey NIL solution for athletes and athletic departments focused specifically on digital collectibles. Every sale of a digital collectible contributes directly to the athlete and/or school represented, whether it be through the purchase of a newly minted one-of-a-kind collectible or a secondary sale of a collectible in our marketplace.

"At Campus Legends, our heart is for the athlete. It's exciting to come alongside Michigan State University, and we look forward to helping current and alumni Spartans navigate NFT's and NIL through the Campus Legends marketplace," Tebow said. "Male or female; MVP or walk-on, all collegiate athletes work hard. It is our privilege to support their efforts and reach their goals."

One key component of this new venture is the establishment of the Five4All Fund, where 5% of Campus Legends' gross primary market revenue will go back to an equity pool that will be evenly distributed among all MSU athletes included in the licensing program. In addition, the Campus Legends Helping Hands Foundation will direct a percentage of all proceeds to assisting and supporting current and alumni athletes and their families in times of need.

"Campus Legends is dedicated to our core mission of supporting athletes, both alumni and student, enabling equity across all student- athletes. Through our goal of giving all student athletes an opportunity to participate, everyone learns financial literacy and entrepreneurial skills; nobody is left behind," CEO and co-founder Greg Simon said. "We are thrilled to license with Michigan State University, and are looking forward to bringing the technology of blockchain and digital collectibles to connect MSU's current and alumni athletes to fans and collectors.

Campus Legends will offer three different types of digital collectibles to MSU fans. A high-volume series of Collectibles will launch in December, followed by Specialty Collectibles in January. Early 2022, the Collections feature will launch, enabling fans and collectors to earn real-world prizes and experiences for the achievement of completing an entire collection.

For more information please visit campuslegends.com.

