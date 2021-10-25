New small kitchen appliance brand, CYETUS brings the cafe experience to homes with premium Espresso Machine

Cyetus Logo (CNW Group/Starship Electronic Commerce Company)

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Shanghai Starship Electronic Commerce Company, the creators of the brand CYETUS, have launched their latest innovation in the appliance space with the CYETUS Home Barista Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine.

Designed in collaboration with the world's leading designers and engineers, the brand's newly developed espresso machine seeks to create a cherished, simple home coffee experience for consumers. With over 20 years of experience in innovation and original design manufacturing, the mission for the brand is to support new designers in actualizing products based on consumer insights and emerging trends. Unlike other products in the market, the CYETUS Home Barista Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine brings together beautiful design with solid functionality at a fraction of the cost of other premium coffee appliances.

With sleek design to maximize kitchen and counter-space, the CYETUS Home Barista Semi-Auto Espresso Machine includes key product features such as:

In addition to the new premium appliance offerings, CYETUS will also be launching their own proprietary Mighty Whale Blend Coffee Beans for a full premium cafe experience at home. Cultivated in the ecologically rich and diverse region of the Gaoliogang Mountain bordering southwestern China and northern Myanmar, the versatile, dark roast whole beans are certified organic and are infused with notes of sweet, caramel and floral aromatics.

The full product collection is available for purchase at cyetus.com for a suggested retail price of $699.99 (USD).

About CYETUS:

CYETUS, a constellation in Greek mythology is a sea monster, which generated the original idea for creating CYETUS. The brand changed the spelling and image from sea monster to a whale to inspire strong, calm and cozy feelings, like a good cup of coffee. CYETUS is rooted and led by a team who are passionate about food and coffee who want to provide superior quality, design and function at competitive costs. To learn more about CYETUS, visit www.cyetus.com

