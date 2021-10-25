Juvia's Place Launches Perfect Holiday Makeup Collection-- i Live, i Love!

SECAUCUS, N.J., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black-owned makeup brand, Juvia's Place has released their new i Live, i Love eyebrow and lip color makeup collection just in time for the holidays. The collection features two must-have, high-quality eyeshadow palettes that will help bring your fall and winter makeup looks to life, as well as eyeliners, lip colors and a new 12-piece brush set.

The i Live, i Love is just in time for the Holiday season and comes in the perfect gift sets to thrill makeup lovers this Christmas.

i Live, i Love Ice Eyeshadow Palette

$15.00

The new i Live, i Love Icy eyeshadow palette is a gorgeous six pan eyeshadow palette featuring highly-pigmented pressed eyeshadow shades, perfect for day or night looks. Colors include a mix of blue and silver shades.

i Live, i Love Ice Kit

$26.00

The i Live, i Love Ice Kit includes a 6-pan eyeshadow palette and loose highlighter. The i Live, i Love Ice Kit eyeshadow palette features 6 icy-shades of shimmering and matte blues and greys. This perfect kit also includes a loose Highlighter which is formulated with glimmering-pearls for a perfect blend of universally-flattering golden shimmer that compliments any makeup look.

i Live, i Love Eyeshadow Palette

$15.00

The new i Live, i Love eyeshadow palette is a gorgeous six pan eyeshadow palette featuring highly-pigmented pressed eyeshadows, perfect for day or night looks. Eyeshadow shades include a mix of blue and red shades.

i Live, i Love Eye Kit

$26.00

The new i Live, i Love Eye Kit includes a 6-pan eyeshadow palette plus eyelid primer, the perfect duo for a quick beauty fix. This gorgeous six pan eyeshadow palette features highly-pigmented, pressed eyeshadows- perfect for day or night looks.

i Live, i Love Pro Brush Set

$45.00

Our one of a kind, limited edition i Live, i Love Pro Makeup Brush Set consists of 12 beautifully, hand-crafted brushes made from the highest-quality for longevity and precision. This brush set includes some specialty brushes that you can't find in other collections such as a special brush for hooded eyes. Remember, every stroke counts! Some of the various makeup brushes included are a Powder Brush, Slanted Liquid Foundation Brush, Angled Bronzing Brush, Highlighter Brush, Multi-use Blending Brush, Diffuser Brush, Brush for Hood Eyes, and more!

i Live, i Love Eyeliner Kit

$23.00

The new i Live, i Love Eyeliner Kit includes a smoldering-black- i Line, i Define Pen Liner and a i Line, i Define Liquid Eyeliner.

i Live, i Love Lip Kit - Lover Girl

$23.00

The "i Live, i Love Lip Kit - Lover Girl" includes a long-lasting, velvety-matte liquid lipstick and a Luxe Lip Liner. The new "Lover Girl" liquid lipstick comes in a warm, red shade and is the ultimate lipstick that will last all day and night! The included Luxe Lip Liner in the shade "Scorpio" is a long-wearing lip pencil that glides seamlessly to define and fill in your gorgeous lips!

i Live, i Love Lip Kit - Self Love

$23.00

The "i Live, i Love Lip Kit - Self Love" includes a long-lasting, velvety-matte liquid lipstick and a Luxe Lip Liner. The new "Self Love" liquid lipstick comes in a warm, Nude shade and is the ultimate lipstick that will last all day and night!

For more product details or to purchase visit: https://www.juviasplace.com/collections/i-live-i-love-collection

For press inquiries contact: Brandy@juviasplace.com

View original content:

SOURCE Juvia's Place