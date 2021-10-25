HydroJug is Releasing Glass and Stainless Steel Half Gallon Water Bottles

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HydroJug has released Glass and Stainless Steel Jugs as a more sustainable option for their consumers to drink water. Many features from the Classic HydroJug are reflected in these new products including the half-gallon capacity, wide mouth opening, and integrated handle. The Stainless Steel HydroJug comes in 5 various color options retailing for $69.99. The Glass HydroJug comes in 3 color options retailing for $59.99.

Hydration taken to the next level with the Stainless Steel and Glass HydroJugs.

The Glass and Stainless Steel HydroJugs feature a new multifunctional lid. The HydroSpout features a flip cap, a minimalistic dual-function sip spout, and a detachable straw. When the straw is attached, consumers can sip water without tilting the bottle. When the straw is removed, the HydroJug pours seamlessly.

The Stainless Steel HydroJug features insulation technology that is new to HydroJug. It is triple layer insulated, including a copper layer, and able to keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours and warm for up to 12 hours. It is made from 18/8 stainless steel with a matte finish which provides a durable and reusable bottle.

The Glass HydroJug is made from borosilicate glass, which is thermal shatter resistant to provide durability. The unique wide mouth opening, large integrated handle, and half-gallon capacity simply aren't available in other glass bottles. The Glass HydroJug also features a silicone sleeve for added insulation and protection. The silicone sleeve allows HydroJug consumers to customize their experience.

"We wanted a product that does both- sustainability and a clean drinking experience. Nobody is doing this with a half gallon size and a wide mouth opening," said Co-Founder & CEO Hayden Wadsworth. "We wanted these products to be the highest quality. Every detail was thought through with the customer experience in mind."

Sustainability has always been a priority for HydroJug Co-Founders Hayden Wadsworth and Jake Wadsworth. Since 2016 they have fought to reduce the use of single-use plastics, and with HydroJug they have saved an estimated 1,237,560,000 single-use plastic bottles.

About HydroJug

HydroJug was created to make it easy and convenient for individuals to drink more water and reach their hydration goals. It's an environmentally friendly choice, reducing single-use plastic water bottle consumption. With colorful options, it's easy to customize your own reusable HydroJug to fit your personal style.

SOURCE HydroJug