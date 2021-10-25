Net Income per Diluted Share was $1.72 for the Quarter and $4.64 for the Nine Months of 2021

Erie Indemnity Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results Net Income per Diluted Share was $1.72 for the Quarter and $4.64 for the Nine Months of 2021

ERIE, Pa., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter and nine months ending September 30, 2021. Net income was $90.2 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $89.2 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020. Net income was $242.8 million, or $4.64 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2021, compared to $230.5 million, or $4.41 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2020.

The uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve and the pandemic's ultimate impact and duration remain uncertain at this time.

3Q and Nine Months 2021 (in thousands) 3Q'21 3Q'20

2021 2020

Operating income $ 95,103

$ 96,225



$ 256,263

$ 273,105



Investment income 20,598

16,438



55,004

18,796



Interest and other expense, net 1,575

967



4,690

1,596



Income before income taxes 114,126

111,696



306,577

290,305



Income tax expense 23,903

22,480



63,759

59,786



Net income $ 90,223

$ 89,216



$ 242,818

$ 230,519



















3Q 2021 Highlights

Operating income before taxes decreased $1.1 million, or 1.2 percent, in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $20.3 million , or 4.2 percent, in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Management fee revenue - administrative services decreased $0.4 million , or 2.9 percent, in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

Income from investments before taxes totaled $20.6 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $16.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. Net investment income was $18.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $10.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. Included in net investment income is $11.5 million of limited partnership earnings in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. Net realized gains on investments were $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $5.9 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Nine Months 2021 Highlights

Operating income before taxes decreased $16.8 million, or 6.2 percent, in the first nine months of 2021 compared to the first nine months of 2020.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $50.8 million , or 3.6 percent, in the first nine months of 2021 compared to the first nine months of 2020.

Management fee revenue - administrative services decreased $0.5 million , or 1.1 percent, in the first nine months of 2021 compared to the first nine months of 2020.

Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

Income from investments before taxes totaled $55.0 million in the first nine months of 2021 compared to $18.8 million in the first nine months of 2020. Net investment income was $49.6 million in the first nine months of 2021 compared to $20.4 million in the first nine months of 2020. Included in net investment income is $26.7 million of limited partnership earnings in the first nine months of 2021 and $2.4 million of limited partnership losses in the first nine months of 2020. Net realized gains on investments were $5.2 million in the first nine months of 2021 compared to $1.6 million in the first nine months of 2020.

Webcast Information

Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on October 29, 2021. Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com.

Erie Insurance Group

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:

dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:

potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth and financial condition of the Exchange;

costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;

ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;

ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;

difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;

ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;

outcome of pending and potential litigation;

potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, the business operations of our customers and/or independent agents, or our third-party vendor operations;

factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio; and

our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital.

A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Erie Indemnity Company Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Operating revenue

















Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services

$ 504,891



$ 484,551



$ 1,462,880



$ 1,412,096

Management fee revenue - administrative services

14,471



14,910



43,985



44,494

Administrative services reimbursement revenue

162,410



147,710



473,133



451,229

Service agreement revenue

6,067



6,310



18,048



19,418

Total operating revenue

687,839



653,481



1,998,046



1,927,237





















Operating expenses

















Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

430,326



409,546



1,268,650



1,202,903

Cost of operations - administrative services

162,410



147,710



473,133



451,229

Total operating expenses

592,736



557,256



1,741,783



1,654,132

Operating income

95,103



96,225



256,263



273,105





















Investment income

















Net investment income

18,858



10,645



49,605



20,353

Net realized investment gains

1,610



5,915



5,183



1,635

Net impairment recoveries (losses) recognized in earnings

130



(122)



216



(3,192)

Total investment income

20,598



16,438



55,004



18,796





















Interest expense, net

1,034



3



3,082



8

Other expense

541



964



1,608



1,588

Income before income taxes

114,126



111,696



306,577



290,305

Income tax expense

23,903



22,480



63,759



59,786

Net income

$ 90,223



$ 89,216



$ 242,818



$ 230,519





















Net income per share

















Class A common stock – basic

$ 1.94



$ 1.92



$ 5.21



$ 4.95

Class A common stock – diluted

$ 1.72



$ 1.71



$ 4.64



$ 4.41

Class B common stock – basic and diluted

$ 291



$ 287



$ 782



$ 742





















Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic

















Class A common stock

46,189,035



46,189,030



46,188,729



46,188,544

Class B common stock

2,542



2,542



2,542



2,542





















Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted

















Class A common stock

52,305,245



52,310,429



52,307,859



52,312,588

Class B common stock

2,542



2,542



2,542



2,542





















Dividends declared per share

















Class A common stock

$ 1.035



$ 0.965



$ 3.105



$ 2.895

Class B common stock

$ 155.25



$ 144.75



$ 465.75



$ 434.25









































Erie Indemnity Company Statements of Financial Position (in thousands)





September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020



(Unaudited)



Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 235,996



$ 161,240

Available-for-sale securities

30,627



17,697

Equity securities

10



19

Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net

503,413



494,637

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

55,003



52,561

Accrued investment income

6,104



6,146

Total current assets

831,153



732,300











Available-for-sale securities, net

906,877



910,539

Equity securities

86,270



94,071

Fixed assets, net

277,939



265,341

Agent loans, net

59,462



62,449

Deferred income taxes, net

17,153



12,341

Other assets

57,704



40,081

Total assets

$ 2,236,558



$ 2,117,122











Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Commissions payable

$ 280,540



$ 262,338

Agent bonuses

88,556



110,158

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

148,282



150,706

Dividends payable

48,200



48,200

Contract liability

35,853



36,917

Deferred executive compensation

10,757



17,319

Current portion of long-term borrowings

2,075



2,031

Total current liabilities

614,263



627,669











Defined benefit pension plans

192,808



164,346

Long-term borrowings

92,273



93,833

Contract liability

18,098



18,878

Deferred executive compensation

14,477



14,904

Other long-term liabilities

17,783



9,444

Total liabilities

949,702



929,074











Shareholders' equity

1,286,856



1,188,048

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,236,558



$ 2,117,122



