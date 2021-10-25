Erie Indemnity Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

ERIE, Pa., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter and nine months ending September 30, 2021. Net income was $90.2 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $89.2 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020. Net income was $242.8 million, or $4.64 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2021, compared to $230.5 million, or $4.41 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2020.
The uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve and the pandemic's ultimate impact and duration remain uncertain at this time.
3Q and Nine Months 2021
(in thousands)
3Q'21
3Q'20
2021
2020
Operating income
$
95,103
$
96,225
$
256,263
$
273,105
Investment income
20,598
16,438
55,004
18,796
Interest and other expense, net
1,575
967
4,690
1,596
Income before income taxes
114,126
111,696
306,577
290,305
Income tax expense
23,903
22,480
63,759
59,786
Net income
$
90,223
$
89,216
$
242,818
$
230,519
3Q 2021 Highlights
Operating income before taxes decreased $1.1 million, or 1.2 percent, in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020.
- Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $20.3 million, or 4.2 percent, in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020.
- Management fee revenue - administrative services decreased $0.4 million, or 2.9 percent, in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020.
- Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
Income from investments before taxes totaled $20.6 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $16.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. Net investment income was $18.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $10.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. Included in net investment income is $11.5 million of limited partnership earnings in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. Net realized gains on investments were $1.6 million in the third quarter of 2021 compared to $5.9 million in the third quarter of 2020.
Nine Months 2021 Highlights
Operating income before taxes decreased $16.8 million, or 6.2 percent, in the first nine months of 2021 compared to the first nine months of 2020.
- Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $50.8 million, or 3.6 percent, in the first nine months of 2021 compared to the first nine months of 2020.
- Management fee revenue - administrative services decreased $0.5 million, or 1.1 percent, in the first nine months of 2021 compared to the first nine months of 2020.
- Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
Income from investments before taxes totaled $55.0 million in the first nine months of 2021 compared to $18.8 million in the first nine months of 2020. Net investment income was $49.6 million in the first nine months of 2021 compared to $20.4 million in the first nine months of 2020. Included in net investment income is $26.7 million of limited partnership earnings in the first nine months of 2021 and $2.4 million of limited partnership losses in the first nine months of 2020. Net realized gains on investments were $5.2 million in the first nine months of 2021 compared to $1.6 million in the first nine months of 2020.
Webcast Information
Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on October 29, 2021. Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com.
Erie Insurance Group
According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia.
News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:
- dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;
- dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:
- dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:
- potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth and financial condition of the Exchange;
- costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;
- ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;
- ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;
- difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;
- ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;
- outcome of pending and potential litigation;
- potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, the business operations of our customers and/or independent agents, or our third-party vendor operations;
- factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio; and
- our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital.
A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.
Erie Indemnity Company
Statements of Operations
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three months ended September 30,
Nine months ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Operating revenue
Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services
$
504,891
$
484,551
$
1,462,880
$
1,412,096
Management fee revenue - administrative services
14,471
14,910
43,985
44,494
Administrative services reimbursement revenue
162,410
147,710
473,133
451,229
Service agreement revenue
6,067
6,310
18,048
19,418
Total operating revenue
687,839
653,481
1,998,046
1,927,237
Operating expenses
Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services
430,326
409,546
1,268,650
1,202,903
Cost of operations - administrative services
162,410
147,710
473,133
451,229
Total operating expenses
592,736
557,256
1,741,783
1,654,132
Operating income
95,103
96,225
256,263
273,105
Investment income
Net investment income
18,858
10,645
49,605
20,353
Net realized investment gains
1,610
5,915
5,183
1,635
Net impairment recoveries (losses) recognized in earnings
130
(122)
216
(3,192)
Total investment income
20,598
16,438
55,004
18,796
Interest expense, net
1,034
3
3,082
8
Other expense
541
964
1,608
1,588
Income before income taxes
114,126
111,696
306,577
290,305
Income tax expense
23,903
22,480
63,759
59,786
Net income
$
90,223
$
89,216
$
242,818
$
230,519
Net income per share
Class A common stock – basic
$
1.94
$
1.92
$
5.21
$
4.95
Class A common stock – diluted
$
1.72
$
1.71
$
4.64
$
4.41
Class B common stock – basic and diluted
$
291
$
287
$
782
$
742
Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic
Class A common stock
46,189,035
46,189,030
46,188,729
46,188,544
Class B common stock
2,542
2,542
2,542
2,542
Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted
Class A common stock
52,305,245
52,310,429
52,307,859
52,312,588
Class B common stock
2,542
2,542
2,542
2,542
Dividends declared per share
Class A common stock
$
1.035
$
0.965
$
3.105
$
2.895
Class B common stock
$
155.25
$
144.75
$
465.75
$
434.25
Erie Indemnity Company
Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands)
September 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
235,996
$
161,240
Available-for-sale securities
30,627
17,697
Equity securities
10
19
Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net
503,413
494,637
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
55,003
52,561
Accrued investment income
6,104
6,146
Total current assets
831,153
732,300
Available-for-sale securities, net
906,877
910,539
Equity securities
86,270
94,071
Fixed assets, net
277,939
265,341
Agent loans, net
59,462
62,449
Deferred income taxes, net
17,153
12,341
Other assets
57,704
40,081
Total assets
$
2,236,558
$
2,117,122
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Commissions payable
$
280,540
$
262,338
Agent bonuses
88,556
110,158
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
148,282
150,706
Dividends payable
48,200
48,200
Contract liability
35,853
36,917
Deferred executive compensation
10,757
17,319
Current portion of long-term borrowings
2,075
2,031
Total current liabilities
614,263
627,669
Defined benefit pension plans
192,808
164,346
Long-term borrowings
92,273
93,833
Contract liability
18,098
18,878
Deferred executive compensation
14,477
14,904
Other long-term liabilities
17,783
9,444
Total liabilities
949,702
929,074
Shareholders' equity
1,286,856
1,188,048
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,236,558
$
2,117,122
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Erie Indemnity Company