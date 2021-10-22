To Ensure the Best Air Quality & the Safest Stay in Every Guest Room

Army of Robust Air Purifiers (feat. IoT & UV-C) On Board at Dorsett Wanchai To Ensure the Best Air Quality & the Safest Stay in Every Guest Room

HONG KONG, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Upholding its #DorsettCares promise and 'Beyond Thoughtful' motto, Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong thinks so highly of its guests' wellbeing during the pandemic that room attendants at the hotel not only clean the room, but also clean and disinfect the air with Robust Air Purifiers (featuring IoT technology, High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter and UV-C) stationed in all 454 guestrooms and on every guest floor. Controlled only by a few taps on an iPad, these air purifiers ensure the best indoor air quality.

Controlling the air purifier remotely via mobile app

***The selected air purifier has been recognised by the Hong Kong Food and Environmental Hygiene Department, eliminating 99.95% of airborne infectious particles of 0.3 microns and 99.9% of germs and mould.

Dorsett Wanchai was recognised as "One of the Best Hong Kong Hotels for Quarantine" by Discovery, Cathay Pacific and the "Best Quarantine Hotel in Hong Kong – Silver" by Expat Living in the Readers' Choice Awards 2021 this year.

Dorsett Wanchai offers quarantine package for 7/14/21 nights from HKD880nett per night, with daily 3 meals and USD65 cash credits for use during stay.

Indoor Air Quality Assured Automatically

After a thorough deep cleaning by room attendants, every guest room will be further disinfected with the air purifier, which is controlled remotely via mobile app. Arriving guests can rest assured they will be walking into a virus-free room with the best indoor air quality and circulation, with the air purifier running prior to guest arrival.

With real-time indoor air quality under the watch of a mobile app, immediate action can be taken to mitigate any risk. The built-in automatic alert system allows the Hotel to take proactive action long before any issue arises.

"We all know the benefits of fresh air - especially now our guests are spending such a long period indoors. With air purifiers in all our guestrooms to ensure optimal air circulation and mitigate safety concerns, we believe it will also improve sleep quality and mental focus for our guests and give them the energy they need to get through quarantine!" said Ms. Anita Chan, General Manager of the Hotel.

