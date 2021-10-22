LOON-PLAGE, France, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aluminium Dunkerque Industries France SAS (formerly known as Liberty Industries France SAS) today completed the refinancing of its Senior Facility Agreement, including approximately USD 235 million of funded debt and USD 60 million in hedging liabilities. All holders of this facility, which was previously in default, have received payment at par plus accrued interest.

Aluminium Dunkerque Completes Refinancing

The replacement facility is a bond held by affiliates of American Industrial Partners Capital Fund VII, L.P. ("AIP"). The replacement facility has a five year maturity, a reduced cash-pay interest rate and no mandatory amortization. The replacement facility also provides for significant additional working capital for the operating needs of the company and its subsidiairies.

Guillaume de Goÿs, the Chief Executive Officer of Aluminium Dunkerque Industries France SAS, stated, "This refinancing by AIP is welcome news, as it completely stabilizes our capital structure and provides greatly needed working capital. Among other benefits, it will allow all of the Alumimium Dunkerque companies in France to deliver their statutory audits, as required. We operate in a volatile industry, and as a result a stable financial structure is required for long term operational success."

Amélie Hennion, the Managing Director of Aluminium Dunkerque SAS, added, "This major refinancing, which AIP delivered in 22 days, along with the social bonus confirmed to the workforce this past week, starts a new chapter for Aluminium Dunkerque in its relationships with its customers, suppliers and employees, as well as the French State."

Separately, the company has announced that several entity name changes have been completed:

"Liberty Industries France SAS (FR)" is now "Aluminium Dunkerque Industries France SAS (FR)"

"Alvance Aluminium Dunkerque SAS (FR)" is now "Aluminium Dunkerque SAS (FR)"

"Alvance Aluminium Service SAS (FR)" is now "Aluminium Dunkerque Service SAS (FR)"

"Liberty France Industries 1 SA (LUX)" is now "Aluminium Dunkerque Industries 1 SA (LUX)"

"Liberty France Industries 2 SA (LUX)" is now "Aluminium Dunkerque Industries 2 SA (LUX)".

About Aluminium Dunkerque: Founded in 1991, Aluminium Dunkerque is the largest primary aluminium smelter in Europe, specialising in the manufacture of aluminium slabs and ingots, used in the transport, automotive, aerospace, packaging, building and construction industries. Aluminium Dunkerque Industries France SAS (FR) is the holding company responsible for financing the business. Aluminium Dunkerque SAS (FR) and Aluminium Dunkerque Service SAS (FR) are operating companies which own the assets, employ the workforce and do business with customers and suppliers. Aluminium Dunkerque is wholly owned by a subsidiary of American Industrial Partners Capital Fund VII, L.P. For more information on Aluminium Dunkerque, visit www.aluminiumdunkerque.fr

About AIP: American Industrial Partners (AIP) is an operationally oriented private equity firm that makes control investments in industrial businesses serving domestic and global markets. The firm has deep roots in the industrial economy and has been active in private equity investing since 1989. To date, AIP has completed over 100 transactions and currently has more than $7 billion of assets under management on behalf of leading institutions. Among AIP's over 20 portfolio companies is Commonwealth Rolled Products of Lewisport, Kentucky, a leader in aluminum rolled products serving the automotive and common alloy markets in the United States. For more information on AIP, visit www.americanindustrial.com.

