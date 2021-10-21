Morgan State University Launches New College of Interdisciplinary and Continuing Studies to Spur 'Morgan Completes You' Initiative

BALTIMORE, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At its fall quarterly meeting, Morgan State University's Board of Regents voted unanimously to approve the formation of a new College of Interdisciplinary and Continuing Studies (CICS), along with its proposed tuition model. The new unit, which houses the Morgan Completes You (MCY) initiative announced earlier this year, provides a range of degree programs to meet the needs of a diverse student body, including non-traditional students, returning students, working adults, and students who need or prefer remote education.

The launch of the new unit coincides with the Maryland Higher Education Commission's (MHEC) recent approval of 18 new MCY interdisciplinary degree programs. CICS is currently accepting applications in preparation for its official opening in spring semester 2022.

"As we move with great intentionality to meet the expanding needs of a diverse population of potential students who have some college but no degree, we created Morgan Completes You to deliver a viable pathway to degree attainment for these particular students. In establishing a new College of Interdisciplinary and Continuing Studies, we now have the appropriate framework and structure for Morgan to effectively deliver high quality academic degrees to enable thousands of potential students to fulfil completing the task of earning a degree," said David K. Wilson, president of Morgan. "There are millions of adult learners who had their matriculation stunted but never lost sight of one day completing the journey. There are equally as many who seek new opportunities or career advancement but lack the requisite educational credentials. With this new college, we will provide near-degree completers with crucial access to cutting-edge programs suited for the jobs of today and tomorrow."

Bringing together cross-disciplinary pairings of programs from existing academic schools at Morgan, CICS will offer a highly flexible curriculum and course sequence that aligns with a student's accumulated course and/or work experience. CICS will offer eight undergraduate majors and 10 advanced degree majors. Collectively, these 18 new interdisciplinary degree programs form the foundation for Morgan Completes You. To make the enrollment more accessible and financially desirable, the University has introduced a very competitive tuition rate of $250 per credit hour for undergraduate courses and $455 per credit hour for graduate level courses.

