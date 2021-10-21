Eminent clinical experts and industry veterans join the company to support the expansion of its pioneering platform across all vision-based medical processes.

Healthy.io Adds US Healthcare Leaders to Board of Directors & Advisory Board Eminent clinical experts and industry veterans join the company to support the expansion of its pioneering platform across all vision-based medical processes.

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy.io – the global leader in transforming the smartphone camera into a medical device – today announced the addition of global healthcare leaders to the company's Board of Directors and Advisory Board, enabling the company to continue its acceleration in the United States.

New Advisory Board members are:

David Shulkin , M.D. , the former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs.

Geoffrey Gurtner , M.D., Professor of Surgery, and Inaugural Vice Chairman of Surgery for Innovation at Stanford University

New Board of Director members are:

Yvonne Hao , Co-Founder of Cove Hill Partners, and previously the COO and CFO of PillPack, an online pharmaceutical delivery service that she helped successfully sell to Amazon.

Kalah Auchincloss, Executive Vice President, Regulatory Compliance and Deputy General Counsel at Greenleaf Health, and a former U.S. Food and Drug Administration official.

"Following 18 months of intensive global growth, we are accelerating our work towards digitizing the full spectrum of visually-based medical processes. Our expanding partnerships and rapidly growing product pipeline require continued excellence across clinical, regulatory, and operational domains. Having Dr. Shulkin, Dr. Gurtner, Ms. Hao, and Ms. Auchincloss joining our journey is a clear vote of confidence and enhances our ability to execute on this ambitious vision," said Healthy.io Founder and CEO Yonatan Adiri.

As Secretary of the VA, Dr. Shulkin represented 21 million American veterans and was responsible for the nation's largest integrated health care system with over 1,200 sites of care, serving over 9 million veterans. Dr. Shulkin is a widely respected healthcare executive, having served as chief executive of leading hospitals and health systems including Beth Israel in New York City, Morristown Medical Center in Northern NJ, and currently advises leading health systems.

"I have spent my career looking for ways to make our healthcare system work better for patients and providers. I look forward to bringing this experience to Healthy.io and supporting the company's mission to improve access by digitizing more and more healthcare processes through the smartphone camera," said Dr. Shulkin.

Dr. Gurtner is the Executive Director of the Stanford Advanced Wound Care Center, and Chair of the NIDDK Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) Consortium. Dr. Gurtner is also a member of the Stanford Biodesign Program, a joint venture between the Stanford Business and Medical Schools focusing on medical technology innovation.

"I know firsthand where wound care is today and how the limitations in the field impact patients and clinicians. I look forward to joining the company as they use their know-how of technology and understanding of creating products that support clinicians and patients to dramatically impact wound care and other clinical areas," said Dr. Gurtner.

Ms. Hao is the Co-Founder of Cove Hill Partners and was previously the COO/CFO at PillPack. Prior to that, Ms. Hao was an Operating Partner at Bain Capital and General Manager/ VP of ADI North America at Honeywell. She started her career at McKinsey.

"The trust that some of the largest global healthcare systems and payers have in Healthy.io serves as a clear endorsement of their work. I am thrilled to join them as they rapidly scale in the US and globally," said Ms. Hao.

Prior to Greenleaf Health, Ms. Auchincloss was Deputy Chief of Staff for two FDA Commissioners and spent time on Capitol Hill as the FDA detailee to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions. She has also served in FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) as a regulatory counsel in the Office of Regulatory Policy, and as Director of CDER's Office of Unapproved Drugs and Labeling Compliance in the Office of Compliance. She started her career as an associate at Foley Hoag LLP.

"Healthy.io is transforming the way we think about clinical grade devices from a regulatory, system, and patient point of view. I look forward to working with the company as they continue to create new products and build trust of regulators and health plans in the US healthcare system," said Ms. Auchincloss.

Healthy.io transforms the smartphone camera into a medical device to deliver healthcare at the speed of life. The company's at-home urinalysis and digitized wound care services enable providers and healthcare systems to close gaps in access and care while increasing patient satisfaction. Healthy.io is a global leader in digital health and is a recipient of the CNBC 2020 Disruptor 50 Award, Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies 2020 Award, and the Financial Times 2020 Boldness in Business Award. The company is based in Tel Aviv and has offices in Boston and London.

