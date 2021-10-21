Participants will Drop, Cover, and Hold On and take many other earthquake preparedness and mitigation actions.

Californians "Get Ready to ShakeOut" this Thursday, October 21! Participants will Drop, Cover, and Hold On and take many other earthquake preparedness and mitigation actions.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Thursday October 21 is International ShakeOut Day! In California, more than 7.5 million people and counting are registered to practice "Drop, Cover and Hold On," the best way to protect yourself in an earthquake. Throughout 2021, many ShakeOut participants have also planned to secure items that could fall or fly, assemble disaster kits, update insurance policies and/or consider retrofits, and more as a part of the Seven Steps to Earthquake Safety (EarthquakeCountry.org/sevensteps).

"The state is committed to using the best available science and technology to provide life-saving tools," said Cal OES Director Mark Ghilarducci. "As we prepare to participate in ShakeOut, it's an important reminder to all Californians to 'Don't Get Caught Off Guard' when the big one hits by downloading the MyShake earthquake early warning app."

(PRNewsfoto/Earthquake Country Alliance)

Know how to protect yourself during shaking (Drop, Cover, and Hold On), whether it may occur where you live, work, or travel (see EarthquakeCountry.org/step5). If you have a mobility disability, learn how to "Lock, Cover, and Hold On:" EarthquakeCountry.org/accessibility. Any shaking felt at the coast could mean a tsunami is imminent, get to know your zone, and how to plan an evacuation route at TsunamiZone.org/california.

"Earthquakes can strike at any time, but they don't have to be devastating," said CEA Chief Mitigation Officer Janiele Maffei. "The good news is that we have grants available to help strengthen older houses against earthquake damage, with a seismic retrofit―something many Californians should consider."

Any earthquake drill throughout 2021 can count as participation in ShakeOut, just visit ShakeOut.org to get started with your registration!

MEDIA EVENT:

Join us for the Great "Online" California ShakeOut on Thursday, October 21, between 8:30 AM and 11:30 AM PT on YouTube Live: YouTube.com/greatshakeout. Activities include multiple earthquake drills, presentations from experts and officials, earthquake trivia with giveaways, and key resources and videos.

MEDIA RESOURCES:

ShakeOut.org/media – guidance for promoting and reporting on ShakeOut, lists of ShakeOut media venues, recent releases and contacts.

ShakeOut.org/messaging – B-Roll, still graphics, and animated GIFs to aid reporting on general preparedness and ShakeOut.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jason Ballmann

Southern California Earthquake Center

Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills

213.740.1560

ballmann@usc.edu

ShakeOut.org, is managed by the Southern California Earthquake Center (SCEC) at the University of Southern California, with funding from the National Science Foundation, United States Geological Survey, and Federal Emergency Management Agency

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Earthquake Country Alliance