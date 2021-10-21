Adams Diversified Equity Fund Reports Nine Month Results

BALTIMORE, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) today announced the Fund's results for the nine months ended September 30th. The total return on Adams Diversified Equity's net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 14.9%. Comparable figures for the S&P 500 and the Lipper Large-Cap Core Funds Average were 15.9% and 14.9%, respectively. The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares for the period was 15.4%.

For the twelve months ended September 30th, the total return on Adams Diversified Equity's net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 28.2%. Comparable figures for the S&P 500 and the Lipper Large-Cap Core Funds Average were 30.0% and 28.6%, respectively. The total return on the market price of the Fund's shares for the period was 29.4%.

9/30/2021 9/30/2020 Net assets $2,538,318,809 $2,053,552,203 Shares outstanding 111,027,198 108,731,167 Net asset value per share $22.86 $18.89

The Third Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about October 27, 2021.

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 80 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

