GVB Biopharma Awarded Leading Manufacturer of the Year at 2021 NYC White Label Expo

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GVB Biopharma , the leader in hemp-derived cannabinoid active ingredient production and white label product formulation, announced today that it has been named Leading Manufacturer of the Year at the 2021 New York City White Label Expo . The event, held annually in the fall, acts as a premier showcase and sourcing show for leading online retailers.

Members of the GVB Biopharma team pose with the award at the Javits Center in New York

The award recognizes the outstanding manufacturer of white label products, which allow for rebranding by third parties. The White Label Expo describes three selection criteria for its Leading Manufacturer of the Year Award recipient: a trusting relationship with their clients, an industry-leading quality control system and a seamless customer experience. Three finalists were chosen, and GVB Biopharma was selected as the winner among more than 400 eligible companies. The award is one of four industry accolades given for outstanding performance in the areas of manufacturing, product innovation, service and private labeling.

"We're working hard to push the industry forward with innovative products and heightened compliance standards," said Phillip Swindells, Chief Executive Officer of GVB Biopharma. The company was recognized at the White Label Expo for its groundbreaking manufacturing and processing model, which has created a new industry standard for quality control and operational integrity.

The rigor of GVB Biopharma's compliance measures and product quality standards has made it one of the most well-respected names in the hemp cannabinoid industry. Along with state-of-the-art facilities for hemp processing in Oregon, white-label consumer product manufacturing operations in Las Vegas, and national sales offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver and South Florida, GVB has demonstrated a capacity for massive growth. Its vast national and global reach allows it to meet the exploding demand for hemp cannabinoids and be an indispensable industry partner for entrepreneurs and brands serving this market's needs.

GVB Biopharma (PRNewsfoto/GVB Biopharma)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GVB Biopharma