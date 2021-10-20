Enigma Securities and Makor retained as Execution Partners for Melanion Capital

PARIS, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enigma Securities Ltd. ("Enigma") and Makor Group ("Makor"), fully regulated broker dealers offering crypto services for institutional investors, executed an agreement with Melanion Capital SAS ("Melanion Capital") as Execution Partner for the newly created Melanion ETF Business.

The first collaboration will be on the Melanion BTC Equities Universe UCITS ETF ("BTC FP") due to be listed on October 22nd 2021 and will track the Melanion Bitcoin Exposure Index. BTC FP will trade under the Bloomberg ticker symbol BTC FP Equity with an ISIN of FR0014002IH8.

Enigma and Makor will facilitate investors' Bitcoin transition cycle by providing research, analysis as well as facilitating the creation and redemption process, leveraging their existing operational and regulatory infrastructure in traditional securities and in cryptocurrencies. "We are excited to work with Melanion to bring their exchange traded fund to our service platform as we continue to expand our asset offerings and access products to meet the needs of institutional demand", said Michael Halimi, CEO of Makor. "Melanion, Enigma and Makor are like-mined pioneers in creating valuable access products, allowing compliant and cost-effective access to Bitcoin exposure."

Jad Comair, CEO of Melanion Capital, said "there is a very strong demand from institutional investors in Europe to gain a seamless and trusted exposure to Bitcoin, which is why we have launched our ETF Business. Melanion further cements itself as one of the most innovative asset management groups".

About Makor (www.makor-capital.com)

The Makor Group ("Makor") is an international brokerage and investment banking firm established in March 2011 by Michael Halimi and Avi Bouhadana, two ex-senior managers at Cantor Fitzgerald Europe. Makor is authorized and regulated by the FCA and Makor's core business is to provide financial securities research and execution to institutional investors across a spectrum of products including Cash Equities, Fixed Income Derivatives, FX and Digital Asset.

With offices in New York, Dallas, London, Paris, Geneva, Gibraltar, Monaco, Tel Aviv, Singapore and Melbourne, and over 200 group employees, Makor offers its clients 24-hour global trading providing a single point of contact for more than 90 execution venues in cash equities only. Aside from Makor-branded entities, the group includes the Oscar Gruss & Son, Inc. brokerage based in New York, and Makor's cryptocurrency arm, Enigma Securities. In addition, in June 2021 Makor completed the acquisition of the Churchill Capital brokerage business which expanded its offering in New York and London and added offices in Monaco, Melbourne and Singapore. Makor has also recently expanded into investment banking, advising on origination and execution of M&A and capital markets transactions.

Makor provides its clients with original and innovative trading ideas specializing in risk arbitrage, special situations, relative value and event-driven opportunities for clients and regularly ranks in the Top 3 of buy side research surveys.

Across all Makor group companies and product offerings, Makor acts only as an agent and is therefore not susceptible to the various conflicts in the industry. Makor takes no proprietary positions and as such acts wholly and exclusively for the benefit of the client. Makor's understanding of local markets and extensive client relationships built over 30 years industry experience, allows us to tap into local institutional portfolios in order to maximize liquidity for clients.

Besides the client relationships Makor has strong relationships with global custodians and prime brokers. These international custodians, which provide essential services across all asset classes, are the oil that keeps the trading engine running smoothly. Prime brokerage services including custody and trade settlement are as important to the clients as the execution itself and in some cases even more important. Settlement of trading activity needs to be timely and problem free.

