BioSteel Expands its Courtside Hydration Authority as new Official Sports Drink of the Miami HEAT

The leader in Clean. Healthy. Hydration. adds to its growing sports roster, signing its sixth

multi-year NBA franchise deal with another iconic team

MIAMI, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. ("BioSteel") announced it's continuing to fan the flames of its ever-expanding courtside prowess, becoming the Official Sports Drink of the Miami HEAT. The signing adds to the brand's stacked lineup of partnerships with some of the most historic franchises in basketball, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors, and cements its reputation as the hydration drink of choice for teams and trainers looking for a cleaner, healthier hydration option for their players and their communities.

Beginning with the upcoming 2021-2022 season, the robust, multi-channel partnership will provide BioSteel with a year-round integration of its brand and products on and off the court. This includes hydrating the players throughout the season, bench set ups at home games, promotions through digital and social media and a presence in the locker room, training center and in-arena signage.

"As we continue to grow the presence of our brand in one of the most iconic cities in America, we can't wait to bring Clean. Healthy. Hydration. to the HEAT this season as the team's official sports drink," said Michael Cammalleri, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of BioSteel. "With more teams and trainers than ever seeking a cleaner upgrade to their daily hydration routines, we're proud to offer a sugar-free, better for you option to the team's athletes and the fans in the community."

"We pride ourselves on being the best conditioned team in the NBA," said Glen Oskin, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Miami HEAT. "Partnering with BioSteel not only affords us the opportunity to support our players with the premier hydration option on the market, it also allows us to align with a brand that settles for nothing less than excellence. That is the ultimate element of HEAT Culture."

By securing a long-term partnership with one of the most prominent professional sports franchises in the region, BioSteel continues to expand its grip on the sports beverage industry in a key market, where the brand continues to lead the way with local partners like #TeamBioSteel athlete Rodolfo Pizarro and star quarterback D'Eriq King. Fans in the Miami area looking for the same daily hydration support as their favorite athletes can find BioSteel at Target, 7-Eleven and Daily's.

Founded in 2009 by Cammalleri and business partner John Celenza, BioSteel has achieved a reputation for being the hydration product of choice for athletes and consumers looking for a healthy alternative. The brand is committed to using premium ingredients, maintaining product transparency, and delivering essential nutrients needed to support physical activity. Each electrolyte-packed sports drink comes in an eco-friendly 16.7 fl oz Tetra Pak, and the range of flavors includes Blue Raspberry, Mixed Berry, Peach Mango, Rainbow Twist and White Freeze to keep consumers hydrated throughout the day.

BioSteel products are available across North America and globally with select retail partners or direct to consumers online through www.biosteel.com.

ABOUT BIOSTEEL

BioSteel is a North American beverage brand committed to delivering premium Clean. Healthy. Hydration. to consumers and athletes across the globe. Each BioSteel sports drink is sugar-free and comes in an eco-friendly Tetra Pak filled with premium ingredients, natural flavors and essential nutrients needed to support physical activity. Perfect for everyone from health and environmentally conscious consumers to world class athletes, BioSteel hydration products are currently readily available across North America, globally with select retail partners, and direct to consumers online through www.biosteel.com.

ABOUT THE HEAT GROUP

The HEAT Group is comprised of the National Basketball Association's Miami HEAT and the 19,600-seat FTX Arena. The HEAT, established in 1988, is a three-time NBA champion having won titles in 2006, 2012 and 2013. FTX Arena, home of the HEAT, is a LEED Gold Recertified, award-winning, state-of-the-art facility which hosts over 150 events per year. For more information, visit HEAT.com and FTXArena.com.

