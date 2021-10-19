Vocational truck prices up 35% in the U.S. according to Ritchie Bros. October Market Trends Report

This month's report includes a special feature on dump trucks, mechanics trucks, flatbeds and more

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ritchie Bros.' October Market Trends Report continues to show positive pricing trends across all its equipment indexes, with vocational truck prices up 35% in the United States, while truck tractors and medium earthmoving are up 46% and 38% respectively (for the three months ending September 30, 2021).

With this month's report, Ritchie Bros. has included a special focus on vocational trucks sold in the United States and Canada. When looking specifically at mixer trucks, mechanics trucks, and flatbed trucks sold in the U.S. you will notice older units selling for more money as many companies are holding on to equipment & trucks longer today because of the uncertainty in the supply chain for new assets. In Q3 2021 alone, the median price for mechanics trucks in the U.S. is up 54% year over year and up 69% in Canada.

"We continue to drive unprecedented demand across all our marketplaces, with our two most recent regional auction events in September registering more than 20,000+ online bidders combined," said Doug Olive, Senior Vice President (Pricing), Ritchie Bros. "Transportation equipment prices are hitting new record levels, while medium earthmoving, aerial, and vocational truck prices also continue to climb."

Doug Rusch, Managing Director of Rouse Sales, added, "Used equipment is transacting at the highest price levels we've seen in five years at Rouse. In fact, the rise in retail values is accelerating, with values in August and September increasing at a more significantly rapid rate than the first half of 2021. Coinciding with the rise in retail values,

which climbed an additional 3% in September, we have seen a moderate decline in used equipment sales volumes, as used supply remains tight across the industry and fleet owners carefully manage available inventory."

The free October report is now available for download at: rbassetsolutions.com/market-trends-report.

Used Commercial Assets - Pricing Highlights

Price change (±1.5%) year-over-year for the 3 months ending September 30, 2021 Categories USA CANADA Large Earthmoving ⇑ Increased ~ 12% ⇑ Increased ~ 7% Medium Earthmoving ⇑ Increased ~ 38% ⇑ Increased ~ 27% Aerial ⇑ Increased ~ 34% ⇑ Increased ~ 17% Truck Tractors ⇑ Increased ~ 46% ⇑ Increased ~ 17% Vocational Trucks ⇑ Increased ~ 35% ⇑ Increased ~ 23%

Source: Ritchie Bros. transactional data

Ritchie Bros.' Market Trends application is an independent part of Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions (rbassetsolutions.com), a cloud-based asset management and disposition system with a suite of tools and services to help customers better manage, analyze, and sell their assets. For more information about Market Trends, please email dataproducts@ritchiebros.com.

