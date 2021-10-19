RockItCoin Donates $10,000 in Bitcoin to PAWS Chicago

CHICAGO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RockItCoin, one of America's largest bitcoin ATM operation networks, has donated $10,000 of bitcoin (BTC) to PAWS Chicago, one of the largest No Kill animal shelters in the country and rated four-stars by Charity Navigator for the last 19 years. In an effort to provide easy access to cryptocurrency and assist forward-thinking organizations in meeting their fundraising goals, RockItCoin CEO Michael Dalesandro noted the following when PAWS Chicago recently began accepting cryptocurrency donations:

"As a Chicago-based organization, our team is well aware of the amazing work that PAWS Chicago has done over the years to help the local animal community and we're excited to support them through their innovative cryptocurrency initiative. Crypto provides so many innovative ways to do good and being able to donate to help homeless pets is a perfect example of that."

Unlike many traditional giving methods, the $10,000 BTC transaction was completed in minutes. PAWS Chicago allows donors to provide financial support via crypto directly through their website and RockItCoin simply used its digital wallet to make the donation directly to PAWS' digital wallet.

Regarding the motivation to support PAWS' Dogenation" charity campaign , Nick McGuire, RockItCoin's Marketing Director, commented:

"RockItCoin is always looking for innovative ways to champion the use of cryptocurrency. When we came across PAWS Chicago's new campaign, it seemed like a perfect way to not only help a great cause but also prove how organizations can effectively use crypto to support their needs and goals. PAWS is a pioneer in this regard. Not only that, but PAWS' Dogenation campaign was hilarious."

Dogenation billboards are appearing around Chicagoland, spreading the word about PAWS Chicago and cryptocurrency simultaneously. These ads have QR codes that allow passersby to donate directly.

In response to RockItCoin's sizeable donation, Susanna Homan, CEO of PAWS Chicago, offered this statement:

"We launched our campaign to accept cryptocurrency in order to connect with this large, passionate and forward-thinking community of animal lovers. The campaign is the first step in a much larger overall plan to invite the crypto community to join us in building No Kill communities, starting with a No Kill Chicago. We're grateful to RockItCoin for their incredibly generous donation. They are a valued partner in animal welfare."

By supporting PAWS Chicago in their acceptance of cryptocurrency donations, RockItCoin is setting a business-first precedent and encouraging other organizations to take this next step into the future of fundraising and charitable giving.

About RockItCoin

Founded in 2015, RockItCoin is a leading crypto blockchain company based in Chicago, IL which operates a nationwide network of over 1,400 cryptocurrency ATMs that provide consumers with a safe, efficient, and fast way to buy or sell Bitcoin with cash.

The company also provides digital trading services through its website or mobile app as well as large-scale crypto trading management services. For more information, visit www.rockitcoin.com and follow RockItCoin on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About PAWS Chicago

PAWS Chicago (Pets Are Worth Saving) is a national model in No Kill animal sheltering, committed to bringing an end to the killing of homeless cats and dogs. As Chicagoland's largest No Kill shelter, and one of the largest in the nation, PAWS has helped to reduce the number of homeless pets killed in the city by over 91% since its founding in 1997.

PAWS Chicago finds homes for 5,000 dogs and cats annually through its adoption centers and operates one of the largest high volume free and low-cost spay/neuter clinics in the country, performing thousands of spay/neuter surgeries every year for communities that need the most help in controlling pet populations.

In 2020, PAWS opened the nation's premier medical hospital for homeless pets which provides treatment for sick and injured dogs and cats in Chicagoland and from shelter partners in 13 states where pets are most at risk of euthanasia. For more information, visit www.pawschicago.org and follow PAWS Chicago on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

