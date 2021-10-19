Joerns Healthcare Introduces Point-of-Care Imaging to Wound Care Portfolio Through MolecuLight Partnership

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and PITTSBURGH, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joerns Healthcare, a healthcare technology and equipment services company, announces the addition of the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ wound imaging platforms to its wound management portfolio through an exclusive agreement with MolecuLight Corp. to provide MolecuLight's fluorescence imaging technology for point-of-care detection of the bacterial burden in wounds. The MolecuLight i:X and DX devices are the first-of-their-kind handheld imaging devices that help clinicians quickly and easily visualize the bioburden of wounds as part of the standard clinical examination. The device can be used on all wounds, in all care settings and provides invaluable information in real-time to inform and support clinician decision-making. The automated wound measurement and assessment platform simplifies wound management to maximize healing and patient satisfaction.

Joerns Healthcare (PRNewsFoto/Joerns Healthcare)

The device eliminates clinicians' manual, administrative burden by automating the data flows to their EMR platform.

"The revolutionary MolecuLight i:X and DX devices are the first point-of-care devices that simplify wound management and put immediate decision-making data at the clinician's fingertips. The addition of this bedside imaging tool to our Connexio™ platform creates the first holistic system designed to enable immediate, evidence-based decisions for wound management. The device also eliminates the manual, administrative burden clinicians traditionally face by automating the data flows to their EMR platform of choice. The result is improved healing rates, reduced wound management costs, improved patient satisfaction and increased clinician efficiencies," says Doug Ferguson, Chief Strategy Officer of Joerns Healthcare.



"We are thrilled to partner with Joerns Healthcare to provide long-term healthcare facilities with access to our imaging platform for their wound care needs", says Anil Amlani, MolecuLight's CEO. "In our shared drive to advance the standard of wound care, this new arrangement enables access to what is becoming an essential tool for assisting in clinician decision-making regarding the assessment and treatment of wounds."

Joerns Healthcare and MolecuLight will partner to deliver comprehensive training (in-clinic, virtual and e-learning) and support programs proven effective by MolecuLight around the globe. To learn more about the MolecuLight i:X and DX, visit www.moleculight.com/.

About Joerns Healthcare

Joerns Healthcare is a healthcare technology and equipment services company focused on driving the transformation of care nationally across the post-acute continuum. We are simplifying the complex post-acute care world by providing the technology, professionals, products, and data to help streamline the process, so providers concentrate on care. Joerns brings our national service footprint, the right products, and over 130 years of expertise to help navigate the new complexities that surround accountable care and optimize patient and financial outcomes. Visit Joerns.com for more information.

About MolecuLight Corp.

MolecuLight Corp. is the US subsidiary of MolecuLight Inc. is a privately-owned medical imaging company that has developed and is commercializing its proprietary fluorescent imaging platform technology in multiple clinical markets. MolecuLight's suite of commercially released devices, including the MolecuLight i:X® and DX™ fluorescence imaging systems and their accessories, provides point-of-care handheld imaging devices for the global wound care market for the real-time detection of wounds containing elevated bacterial burden (when used with clinical signs and symptoms) and for digital wound measurement. The company is also commercializing its unique fluorescence imaging platform technology for other markets with globally relevant, unmet needs including food safety, consumer cosmetics and other key industrial markets.

Media Contact:



Joerns Healthcare

Lindy Plummer

Corporate Communications

lindy.plummer@joerns.com





View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Joerns Healthcare