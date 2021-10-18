S&P Dow Jones Indices And MSCI Announce Consultation On Potential Changes To The Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS®)

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI), a leading provider of financial market indices, and MSCI Inc. (MSCI), a leading provider of research-based indexes and analytics have decided to consult with members of the investment community on potential changes to the GICS structure in 2022.

The review is intended to ensure that the GICS structure is reflective of today's markets and continues to be an accurate and complete industry framework.

The consultation begins on October 18, 2021 and ends on December 20, 2021. Any changes to the GICS structure will be announced by February 2022. This consultation may or may not result in any changes to the GICS structure.

Key highlights of this consultation are potential changes to the classification of renewable energy companies and retailers within the GICS framework. In addition, the consultation covers potential changes for Data Processing & Outsourced Services, Banks and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance, REITs, Transportation, and an update in the GICS definition for cannabis.

Full details of these proposals can be found in the Consultation on Potential Changes to the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS®) Structure in 2022 document accessible on the S&P DJI and MSCI websites at www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/governance/consultations/ and www.msci.com/index-consultations, respectively.

For a detailed description of GICS, please refer S&P DJI's website at www.spdji.com or MSCI's website at www.msci.com/gics .

MODE OF CONSULTATION

There are two options for participating in this year's consultation:



• S&P DJI:

• MSCI: Click on the below links to participate in the online surveyS&P DJI: https://www.spglobal.com/spdji/en/governance/consultations/mr47787/ MSCI: https://www.msci.com/consultation-gics

MSCI:

• S&P Dow Jones Indices:

• Contact MSCI or S&P Dow Jones Indices' Account Manager or Representative Contact one of the following email addresses with your feedbackMSCI: clientservice@msci.com S&P Dow Jones Indices: index_services@spglobal.com Contact MSCI or S&P Dow Jones Indices' Account Manager or Representative

About S&P Dow Jones Indices

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

