Use promo code "DSHEA27" during week of October 25-31 to receive no-cost access to NSF's new, self-paced "GMPs for Dietary Supplements - 21 CFR 111 Overview" course.

NSF Celebrates DSHEA Anniversary with Open Access to New Dietary Supplement cGMP eLearning Courses Use promo code "DSHEA27" during week of October 25-31 to receive no-cost access to NSF's new, self-paced "GMPs for Dietary Supplements - 21 CFR 111 Overview" course.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To launch its new, self-paced eLearning courses and celebrate the 27th anniversary of the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act of 1994 (DSHEA), NSF International is offering no-cost access to an introductory "GMPs for Dietary Supplements – 21 CFR 111 Overview" eLearning module. By using the promo code "DSHEA27" during the week of October 25 to 31, participants can access the normally $499 self-paced, digital training at no cost.

The module provides a brief historical review of regulations in the dietary supplement industry and their evolution as key incidents exposed health and safety risks to the consumer. It also covers the subparts of 21 CFR 111 that create the foundation of a Quality Management System (QMS) and the good manufacturing practices that control product quality. Upon successful completion of the course, participants will receive NSF's Dietary Supplements certificate.

"DSHEA was landmark legislation in 1994 and it's important for anyone in the dietary supplements industry to understand it," said Casey Coy, Senior Manager, Training and Consulting at NSF International. "To complement our virtual, instructor-led and in-person training options, we've launched an entire suite of self-paced, eLearning courses on DSHEA and the regulation it created, 21 CFR 111 GMP, and we hope this open-access promotion will encourage professional development in our industry."

The GMP overview course is one of four new, self-paced eLearning recently launched by NSF International. While the Overview module ("GMPs for Dietary Supplements – 21 CFR 111 and Subparts A, P, H and I") is available at no cost during the week of October 25, the following dietary supplement GMP courses are also available from NSF:

GMPs for Dietary Supplements – 21 CFR 111 GMP Overview and Subparts A, P, H and I (1 module)

GMPs for Dietary Supplements – 21 CFR 111 Subparts B, C and D (1 module)

GMPs for Dietary Supplements – 21 CFR 111 Subparts E, K, F and J (1 module)

GMPs for Dietary Supplements – 21 CFR 111 Subparts G, L, M, N, O and Compliance (1 module)

GMPs for Dietary Supplements – 21 CFR 111 Comprehensive Overview (4 modules + final assessment)

Please visit NSF's online training portal and use the promo code "DSHEA27" to register for "GMPs for Dietary Supplements – 21 CFR 111 GMP Overview and Subparts A, P, H and I" during the week of October 25 to 31, 2021. Learn more about NSF's dietary supplement training programs.

For media interviews, please contact Thomas Frey, APR at +1.734.214.6242 or media@nsf.org.

NSF International (nsf.org) is an independent, global organization that facilitates standards development, and tests and certifies products for the food, water, health sciences and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. Founded in 1944, NSF is committed to protecting human health and safety worldwide. With operations in 180 countries, NSF International is a Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality and Indoor Environment.

View original content:

SOURCE NSF International