Award-Winning Singer-Songwriter Jewel To Headline Forrester's H2 2021 Virtual Events In North America

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced multi-platinum recording artist, actress, author, and philanthropist Jewel will serve as headline performer for its Technology & Innovation North America, Security & Risk, and Data Strategy & Insights virtual experiences. In a career spanning more than two decades, Jewel has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and earned multiple Grammy Award nominations.

Upcoming Forrester events that Jewel will headline include:



Technology & Innovation North America (November 2–3, 2021) will explore how chief information officers, chief technology officers, and chief digital officers can apply creativity when deploying technology to make smarter decisions, create competitive differentiation, and improve customer and employee experiences.



Security & Risk (November 9–10, 2021) will showcase how security and risk leaders can play a core role in building the foundation of a trusted business.

Data Strategy & Insights (November 18–19, 2021) will feature the latest data management and AI developments that can help business, technology, and customer experience leaders harness their data and maximize its potential to accelerate growth.

At Forrester's events, attendees will be able to access in-depth keynotes, breakout sessions, and diversity and inclusion content; network with like-minded peers; and schedule exclusive 1:1 sessions with Forrester analysts. All three events will offer the Executive Leadership Exchange, a program for executives that expands on Forrester thought leadership presented at all three conferences.

"To stay ahead of rapid and continual business change, leaders must be adaptive, creative, and resilient," said Lisa Riley, senior vice president of global events at Forrester. "Jewel's unique career journey is inspirational, as it embodies these three qualities. Over the years, she has demonstrated a bold ability to not only defy genres and artistic mediums with her art but serve as an emotionally honest mirror for society. As someone who is renowned worldwide for helping others find strength in all aspects of their lives, we are truly excited to have Jewel join us as headline performer for our H2 2021 events."

Growing up in Alaska, Jewel began her performing career in San Diego before releasing her debut album, Pieces of You, which stayed on the Billboard 200 chart for two years and spawned the Top 10 hits "You Were Meant For Me," "Who Will Save Your Soul," and "Foolish Games." In addition to releasing 12 studio albums and 23 hit singles, Jewel has acted in Ang Lee's Ride with the Devil and the Emmy Award-nominated Lifetime original movie Ring of Fire. An executive producer for the youth homelessness documentary Lost in America, Jewel has authored several books, including the New York Times best-selling memoir, Never Broken: Songs Are Only Half the Story. Jewel's Never Broken program within the Inspiring Children Foundation has helped at-risk youth and families with free mental health online, in-person counseling, mentoring, housing, food, academics and athletics, and family assistance for 18 years.

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, marketing, customer experience, product, and sales functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work — to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 675,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave™ evaluations; over 52 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

