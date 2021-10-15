Enhanced solution from IAR Systems and Secure Thingz enables high-volume secure device development and production, supporting automatic onboarding of devices and integration into Microsoft Azure cloud services

IAR Systems and Secure Thingz announce secure development and volume production platform to accelerate Microsoft Azure IoT migration Enhanced solution from IAR Systems and Secure Thingz enables high-volume secure device development and production, supporting automatic onboarding of devices and integration into Microsoft Azure cloud services

CAMBRIDGE, England and UPPSALA, Sweden, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, and Secure Thingz, an IAR Systems Group company, today presented a complete "development to deployment" solution for Microsoft Azure IoT and RTOS platforms. The solution enables rapid development and simplified deployment of devices ensuring out-of-the-box connectivity.

With applications rapidly transitioning from traditional embedded devices to cloud-orientated edge compute nodes, there is a growing need to integrate cloud connectivity into both the development and manufacturing processes, creating a seamless secure supply chain. The solution announced today will benefit from one of the world's most popular commercial embedded development toolchains to integrate cloud-ready identity and robust root-of-trust technology, delivering a truly "cloud-first" solution.

The integration of the complete development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench and the security development tool Embedded Trust, coupled with Microsoft's Cloud Device Provisioning Services (DPS), ensures enterprises can deliver products that are uniquely cryptographically identifiable, with secured software installation, leading edge secure update management, and secured production management. The delivery of development-orientated security for the first time ensures bad actors have no entry points into the development to deployment flow, protecting intellectual property, inhibiting malware, and delivering trust in every connected device.

"It is only by designing for security and cloud connectivity at the inception of the development process that we can truly ensure protection of devices, intellectual property, customer data and software updates," said Haydn Povey, Chief Strategy Officer at IAR Systems and CEO at Secure Thingz. "Secure development and secure manufacturing of devices, coupled with tight integration of strong cryptographic identity and valet services to ensure OEM credentials are meshed securely into Microsoft's Azure services, means that cloud-first strategies are available to every developer and enterprise."

"Building with Microsoft Azure RTOS and being cloud ready delivers the Microsoft vision for connected devices," stated Tony Shakib, General Manager, Azure IoT at Microsoft. "The ability to develop and deploy pre-onboarded devices which are implicitly cloud aware means everyone can rapidly connect devices to services and reduce time-to-data."

Editor's Note: IAR Systems, IAR Embedded Workbench, Embedded Trust, C-Trust, C-SPY, C-RUN, C-STAT, IAR Visual State, IAR KickStart Kit, I-jet, I-jet Trace, I-scope, IAR Academy, IAR, and the logotype of IAR Systems are trademarks or registered trademarks owned by IAR Systems AB. All other product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

CONTACT:

IAR Systems Contacts

AnnaMaria Tahlén, Content & Media Relations Manager, IAR Systems

Tel: +46 18 16 78 00 Email: annamaria.tahlen@iar.com



Tora Fridholm, CMO, IAR Systems

Tel: +46 18 16 78 00 Email: tora.fridholm@iar.com

About IAR Systems

Sweden and has sales and support offices all over the world. Since 2018, Secure Thingz, the global domain expert in device security, embedded systems, and lifecycle management, is part of IAR Systems Group AB. IAR Systems Group AB is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, Mid Cap. Learn more at IAR Systems supplies future-proof software tools and services for embedded development, enabling companies worldwide to create the products of today and the innovations of tomorrow. Since 1983, IAR Systems' solutions have ensured quality, reliability and efficiency in the development of over one million embedded applications. The company is headquartered in Uppsala,and has sales and support offices all over the world. Since 2018, Secure Thingz, the global domain expert in device security, embedded systems, and lifecycle management, is part of IAR Systems Group AB. IAR Systems Group AB is listed on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, Mid Cap. Learn more at www.iar.com

About Secure Thingz

Secure Thingz is the global domain expert in device security, embedded systems, and lifecycle management. In 2018, the company was acquired by IAR Systems Group AB, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development. Secure Thingz is focused on delivering advanced security solutions into the emerging industrial Internet of Things, critical infrastructure, automotive and other markets. The Secure Deploy™ architecture has been developed to solve the major security issues challenging the IoT. Secure Thingz solutions ensure a cost-efficient root of trust in low-cost microcontrollers to deliver a core set of critical services through the product lifecycle, alongside secure deployment, production and update infrastructure. Secure Thingz is a founding member and Executive Board member of the Internet of Things Security Foundation ( www.iotsecurityfoundation.org ), the leading global organization for IoT Security.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content:

SOURCE Cision AB