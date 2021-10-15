Show You Care
Anne Wojcicki of 23andMe is sharing her female entrepreneur journey with WELA online on Monday, October 18 at 11am PDT

Attendees will also learn how to best use YouTube for their business
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WELA, a women's entrepreneur group based in California, announces their next online event with Anne Wojcicki, CEO and Co-founder of 23andMe.  The event will be held virtually on Monday, October 18, 2021, from 11:00 am to 12:45 pm PDT.

WELA: Empower, Educate and Elevate female entrepreneurs
Attendees will hear about Anne Wojcicki's entrepreneurial journey to date as well have an opportunity to submit questions.

The workshop also entails a focus on how to best use YouTube to grow your business which entails setting up your YouTube channel and how to create engaging videos.

Tickets can be purchased at Thewela.com

WELA (Women Entrepreneurs Launch) is a grassroots not-for-profit women's entrepreneur business organization founded in 2016 in Los Altos, California providing local and virtual events, support, and mentorship for female entrepreneurs everywhere. Focus is to Elevate, Educate and Empower Female Entrepreneurs

