Discovery Behavioral Health To Participate in National Healthcare South Conference in Houston, Nov. 11th

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc., an expanding network of evidence-based mental health, substance use and eating disorder treatment centers, will participate in the National HealthCare South conference, Thurs., Nov. 11 in Houston.

John Peloquin, president and CEO, Discovery Behavioral Health

DBH president and CEO John Peloquin will represent the company at the session "Trends Shaping The Industry: The Growing Importance of Behavioral Health," 1:30 pm to 2:15 pm at the conference's venue (Intercontinental Hotel Medical Center).

"The conference's location in Houston's underscores the city's growing importance as a healthcare hub, home to the largest medical complex in the world and employing over 376,000 health care workers. Like the rest of the country, Houston's healthcare sector has been shaped by the pandemic, and in some cases accelerated underlying trends," says Peloquin.

About Discovery Behavioral Health

Everyone deserves a happy, rewarding life. That's why Discovery Behavioral Health has made evidence-based, outcome-driven healthcare accessible and affordable since its inception. With a full continuum of care – detoxification, medical residences, residential treatment centers, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, outpatient, psychiatric, neurocenters and telehealth services, we can offer the right care at the right time for adults or teens struggling with mental health, substance use or eating disorders. With a portfolio of more than 100 treatment centers including service lines in successful operation since 1985, we are a preferred and trusted provider with most insurance companies who value our clinical rigor and remarkable results. When treatment is complete, our patients become part of Discovery's growing family of Alumni, connected through free aftercare programs, support groups, activities and a caring community – for life. Because when quality behavioral healthcare is within reach, so is happiness.

Press Contact

Greg Ptacek

PR | Communications

gregptacek@me.com

323-841-8002 mobile

Discovery Behavioral Health (PRNewsfoto/Discovery Behavioral Health)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Discovery Behavioral Health