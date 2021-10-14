LightRiver Named Winner in the 2021 Pipeline Innovation Awards for Alien Aware Networking™ Solution LightRiver Recognized by Pipeline for Innovation in "Customer Experience" and is Runner-Up for "Editor's Choice" Award

CONCORD, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LightRiver, the premier optical network integration solution provider for next generation, multi-vendor, Factory Built Networks® and netFLEX® Optical Domain Orchestration and Control Software solutions, announces today that it has been selected as the Winner for the 2021 Pipeline Innovation Awards in the 'Customer Experience' category for LightRiver's 'Alien Aware Networking' solution.

The LightRiver Companies comprise the premier integration solution for next generation, multi-vendor, Factory Built Networks® and netFLEX®, vendor neutral, Transport Domain Orchestration Software solutions. (PRNewsfoto/The LightRiver Companies)

LightRiver's Alien Aware Networking™ solution enables network disaggregation as a collaboration with leading OEM's, Service Providers, and large Network Operators to design, lab validate, deploy, and automate Open Optical networking solutions at scale. This is possible via LightRiver's Multi-Vendor and Multi-Technology Innovation Labs in Concord, CA, and Holmdel, NJ, as well as Open Optical network automation enabled by netFLEX. LightRiver services and software allow the industry to now embrace the benefits of network disaggregation as a Customer Defined Experience® working closely with industry leading suppliers and operators.

"LightRiver is thrilled to be recognized as the winner in Pipeline's esteemed awards program for innovation in Customer Experience," comments Travis Ewert, COO of LightRiver Software. "We have essentially bridged the gap by 'enabling visibility and control of Alien Waves' by positioning our labs, engineering and deployment services, and the netFLEX automation platform to tackle the complexities of Open Optical across Multi-Vendor and Multi-Technology. Through close partnering with our Network Operator and Vendor partners, we are embracing network disaggregation and opening new networking possibilities together."

The annual Pipeline Innovation Awards have provided the most credible recognition of technical innovation in the industry over the last decade. Each year, the Innovation Awards program receives hundreds of nominations, which are distilled to a select number of semi-finalists, who compete across more than 10 categories of technical innovation. Contestants submit extensive evaluation information to validate their innovation, which is objectively scored across over 20 different aspects of technical innovation. This information is provided to an esteemed judging panel consisting of key executives who leverage technology to advance the way we work, live, play and communicate as a globally-connected society. The Judges exclusively select the most innovative competitor in each category.

In September 2021, LightRiver's Alien Aware Networking™ solution achieved finalist award winner status in Light Reading Leading Light Awards' "Outstanding Test & Measurement Vendor" category; and in March 2021, Alien Aware Networking was recognized as a high-score recipient for the 2021 Lightwave Innovation Reviews.

For more information on Alien Aware Networking, visit https://netflex.lightriver.com/alien-aware-networking/ .

About LightRiver

LightRiver is the premier provider of next generation, multi-vendor, Factory Built Networks® and netFLEX® vendor neutral, Optical Domain Control Software solutions. LightRiver is expert in Packet Optical, DWDM/ROADM, MPLS and Carrier Ethernet systems and designs, engineers, commissions, automates and supports next generation, software controlled, transport networks for mission-critical clients that require the highest capacity, reliability, resiliency and manageability that today's optical communications technology can deliver. LightRiver delivers unique value with turnkey hardware and software solutions, carrier-grade quality and unparalleled customer care in multi-technology networking.

For more information, visit lightriver.com .

Media Contact

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

+1 888.695.3620 ext. 6

pr@jsa.net

About Pipeline

Pipeline is the world's leading global publication that distributes rich multimedia content and produces programs, content, events, and activities that help service providers and enterprises make informed technology decisions. Pipeline has become the epicenter of industry and technical innovation, has well over 300,000 in annual global circulation, and is read by every major operator and enterprise in more than 150 countries. Pipeline is also read by premier global organizations spanning the world's top universities, government agencies, and financial institutions. Through its rich content, engaging programs, global platform, and worldwide distribution Pipeline connects the world's leading technical innovators with those that leverage advanced technology to transform the way we connect as a global society. For the latest content, go to and subscribe today www.pipelinepub.com and subscribe to Pipeline today .

Pipeline Media Contact :

Scott St. John

Managing Editor

scott@pipelinepub.com

+1 (734) 707-4988 x100

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LightRiver