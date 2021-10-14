Lightweight, compact, immersive glasses designed to help people find moments throughout their daily lives to relax, refresh and restore

HTC VIVE Breaks new Ground with Launch of Portable VIVE Flow Immersive Glasses Lightweight, compact, immersive glasses designed to help people find moments throughout their daily lives to relax, refresh and restore

SEATTLE, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HTC VIVE today announced VIVE Flow, a compact, lightweight immersive glasses device that transports its wearers wherever they want or need to be – anytime, anywhere. Designed with comfort and portability in mind, VIVE Flow lets people find moments of calm and well-being for themselves throughout the day, including:

Meditation 2.0 with apps like TRIPP, or taking a scenic, immersive drive down Route 66 with MyndVR's original series: A Road to Remember

Watching TV or movies on their own personal, cinema-sized VR screen

Exercising their minds with brain training apps

Collaborating and socializing with colleagues and friends on VIVE Sync

Available in November, VIVE Flow is intended to help people nurture their minds, relax and have fun on a daily basis, and go with the flow.

"With VIVE Flow, HTC is taking technology in a new direction, focusing not on what we do, but on how we feel. Maintaining our wellness has come to the forefront in the last few years, with so many millions feeling stressed every day, so it has never been more important to take time out to calm our minds, and VIVE Flow provides the perfect opportunity to escape our four walls and immerse ourselves in our ideal ambience," said Cher Wang, Chairwoman and CEO of HTC. "Meditation, gentle stretches, brain training, streaming our favorite shows or even meeting friends or coworkers in VR with VIVE Sync can all be enhanced by a device light and compact enough to fit in our pocket. VIVE Flow represents the next evolution of technology, as we take a more holistic view of how we can make life better."

"Relaxation means different things to different people," said Nanea Reeves, CEO of leading XR wellness service TRIPP. "It's important to find your own version of zen, whether that means meditating, watching videos, or playing games. The fact that HTC gets it, that we can use VR in these ways that can benefit peoples' emotional and mental well-being is something that I personally am very excited about as is our entire team at TRIPP."

Go with the Flow

Even on a hectic day, it's easy to find time for meditation, entertainment, or productivity with VIVE Flow thanks to its lifestyle-minded features. With VIVE Flow, you can:

Dive into a range of immersive experiences via the Viveport app store anytime, anywhere, using your Android smartphone as a controller.

Connect wirelessly to your 5G Android smartphone and stream content like TV shows and films from your favorite platforms.

Meet with colleagues and friends in realistic virtual environments via VIVE Sync.

Portability meets power

Designed to fit into your life easily, VIVE Flow weighs about the same as a chocolate bar at just 189g. Its dual-hinge design and soft face gasket allow it to fold down into a compact footprint for effortless portability. VIVE Flow's unique hinge is designed to fit many different head shapes and sizes. Its face gasket takes inspiration from the acclaimed VIVE Focus 3, with magnetic connections making it simple and quick to swap out – perfect for when you want to share. VIVE Flow also has built-in diopter dials, allowing users to easily make adjustments for crystal clear visuals. Its active cooling system pulls warm air away from your face, keeping you comfortable throughout the day.

Under the hood, VIVE Flow opens new worlds with on-the-go immersion like never before. An expansive 100-degree field of view allows for cinematic screens to lose yourself in HD quality content, with a sharp 3.2K resolution and a smooth 75 Hz refresh rate. Featuring full 3D spatial audio, VIVE Flow delivers immersive sound and can also connect to external Bluetooth earphones.

Unwind to your heart's content

HTC VIVE is also unveiling a special Viveport subscription plan following the launch of VIVE Flow. The plan is priced at USD $5.99 per month and gives people unlimited access to a wide range of immersive apps covering well-being, brain training, productivity, light gaming, and exclusive content like a Lo-Fi room designed to look and feel like a cozy café.

Pricing, accessories, and availability

VIVE Flow has a matching carry case available for purchase, giving you peace of mind no matter where you go. A small but powerful 10,000mAh VIVE power bank can be purchased separately, providing extra battery life for long days.

VIVE Flow retails for USD $499 / £499 / and starting from 549€. It will be available via https://www.vive.com/vive-flow, as well as retailers around the world. Pre-orders start on Oct 14 globally, and anyone pre-ordering will receive the official VIVE Flow carry case and a gift bundle of 7 pieces of content. Open sales begin in November 2021.

Global URL: https://www.vive.com/vive-flow

*For mirroring content from a smartphone, the device must support HDCP 2.2

About HTC

HTC VIVE is the premier virtual reality (VR) platform and ecosystem that creates true-to-life VR experiences for businesses and consumers. The VIVE ecosystem is built around premium VR hardware, software, and content. The VIVE business encompasses best-in-class XR hardware; VIVEPORT platform and app store; VIVE Enterprise Solutions for business customers; VIVE X, a US$100M VR business accelerator; and VIVE ARTS for cultural initiatives. For more information, please visit www.vive.com .

About VIVEPORT

VIVEPORT is a global platform, VR subscription service and app store operating in more than 70 countries. Customers can experience over thousands of VR apps and games while content creators have the most ways to distribute and monetize their content. VIVEPORT supports a wide range of virtual reality headsets including PC, standalone and mobile devices. VIVEPORT Infinity launched as the world's first unlimited VR subscription service in 2019.

For more information on VIVEPORT, please visit: https://www.viveport.com/

VIVE Sync

Meet in VR with realistic avatars to discuss business, host presentations, examine 3D models, teach a class, and more with VIVE Sync. Originally built as an internal communications tool to support collaboration on product design, VIVE Sync was launched in Beta in June 2020. Now, having been used in almost 100 countries around the world, VIVE Sync is launching in Pro and Enterprise versions, offering different new environments, tools, and ways to interact. Bring everyday files into VR, from Microsoft PowerPoint presentations through to 3D formats. VIVE Sync is perfect for groups of up to 30 people, and for larger groups, VIVE's XR Suite offers a range of different scenarios. Read more about VIVE XR Suite here: enterprise.vive.com/solutions/xr-suite

