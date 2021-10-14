Cribl Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner®

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cribl , the leading Observability Pipeline company, today announced today it has been named a Cool Vendor in Monitoring and Observability by Gartner. The report evaluates new, interesting, and innovative vendors, products, and services to help I&O leaders accelerate business velocity.

Cribl helps customers unlock the value of their data with innovative and customizable controls to route security and machine data to the right place, in the right format, at the right time. (PRNewsfoto/Cribl)

"We are honored to be named a 'Gartner Cool Vendor', as we believe this is a huge testament to all of the work our outstanding team has accomplished," said Clint Sharp, co-founder and CEO of Cribl. "Since founding the company in 2017, we have hit numerous aggressive milestones, increasing our customer base by 300% year-over-year and tripling the size of our team. This momentum is a clear indication that we are solving a fundamental problem, as companies continue to collect and process massive amounts of telemetry data. I look forward to seeing what we can achieve for the rest of 2021 and beyond."

Cribl is taking an open approach to the flow of data in the enterprise. In its flagship product, LogStream, Cribl has invented an entirely new, vendor-agnostic way to parse and route any type of event data that flows through corporate IT systems. In doing so, Cribl's LogStream has not only created an observability pipeline that offers unparalleled flexibility and control across IT systems — it gives companies the freedom to choose their own analytics tools and storage destinations based on where the data has the most value. Customers can choose from a diverse range of best-of-breed data solutions without fear of vendor lock-in, complementing tools such as Splunk, Elastic, Datadog, and Exabeam.

For more information, please read a complimentary copy of the report.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Cool Vendors are registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Cool Vendors in Monitoring and Observability — Modernize Legacy, Prepare for Tomorrow, By Padraig Byrne , Gregg Siegfried , Venkat Rayapudi , 11 October 2021

About Cribl

Cribl is a company built to solve customer data challenges and enable customer choice. Our solutions deliver innovative and customizable controls to route security and observability data where it has the most value. Our solutions help slash costs, improve performance, and get the right data, to the right destinations, in the right formats, at the right time. Cribl helps you instrument everything, so you can analyze more and pay less. Join the dozens of early adopters, including leaders such as TransUnion and Autodesk, to take control and shape your data. Founded in 2017, Cribl is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit www.cribl.io or our LinkedIn, Twitter, or Slack community.

Contact: Angelique Faul, angelique@silverjacket.net

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cribl