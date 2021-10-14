Calix Selects Alianza as Elite Cloud VoIP Partner

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alianza, Inc. announced today a new partnership: Alianza is joining the Calix Partner Program as Calix's inaugural Elite VoIP Partner to deliver value-added solutions to joint broadband service provider customers. The Calix Partner Community brings together innovators and pioneers who share a common vision for the connected world to enable service providers to rapidly grow their business and accelerate their time-to-market. Calix is also a Technology Ecosystem Partner in the Alianza Partner Network.

"From the established telco to the upstart ISP, it's clear that modern cloud communications solutions are pivotal to the success of leading broadband service providers. Alianza's solutions fit well with Calix strategic platforms—and our companies are tightly aligned to deliver a great experience for service providers of all sizes from initial launch to full scale deployment," said Stephen Eyre, Vice President Calix Partner Community. "Alianza has proven to be a great partner to Calix and will be a wonderful addition to the Calix Partner Community."

"Alianza develops and manages relationships with industry leaders to accelerate innovation and revenue growth for all of us. Calix is a leader in the broadband space, recognized for their expertise and robust product portfolio. We've worked with Calix for many years now and are pleased to formalize and strengthen our partnership," said Kevin Mitchell, Vice President of Partners & Alliances at Alianza. "As we continue to grow together, we will enhance our cloud solutions portfolios to grow revenue streams for our joint broadband service providers."

The benefits of this new partnership include:

® BLAST, GigaHub, and GigaCenter service delivery platforms. Alianza supports VoIP delivery across the Calix GigaFamily , including GigaSpireBLAST, GigaHub, and GigaCenter service delivery platforms.

Calix added Alianza VoIP profiles for the GigaSpire BLAST u6 systems further streamlining operations for operators.

With more than 35 joint customers spanning cable MSPs, electric-cooperatives, ISPs, and telcos, CSPs are assured interoperability, integration, and seamless deployment.

Common billing and provisioning system partners further simplify and automate the delivery of VoIP services to Calix systems.

About Alianza

Alianza delivers the only true cloud-native, carrier-grade communications platform built for service providers. Our proprietary full-stack cloud communications platform offers wholesale residential and business communications services, including voice, video conferencing, collaboration, text messaging, and standalone UC softphones. Our team of experts are passionate about transforming communications delivery and ensuring first-rate customer experiences to our growing market, which includes more than 300 service providers and over 500,000 end-user SaaS licenses worldwide. As a result of the platform's exceptional quality and always-on availability, our service providers can innovate quickly and address the evolving demands of their end user customers in a way that is easy to manage, easy to consume, and highly profitable. Learn more about our solutions at alianza.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Join us at Calix ConneXions , in person at Wynn Las Vegas from October 16–19 and virtually at calix.com from November 16–18.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. – Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

