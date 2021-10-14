The 4A's Welcomes New Group Of SVP's To The Organization

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's), a membership-based U.S. trade association for the advertising and marketing communications industry, announced today several new hires to its SVP team. Tamiko Evans will lead the marcomms strategy for the organization as SVP, Marketing & Communications and Events; Kevin Freemore joins the media practice as SVP, Media, Tech & Data; Andy Goldsmith joins as SVP, Southern Region, Member Engagement & Development; and David-Anthony Powell comes on as SVP, Central Region, Member Engagement & Development. The appointments come amid exciting changes, with the new team working alongside other 4A's leaders to drive the mission of promoting, advancing, and defending the interests of 4A's member agencies and moving the industry forward.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tamiko, Kevin, Andy and David-Anthony to the 4A's," said Marla Kaplowitz, President & CEO. "We sought out leaders who not only had the experience to support our members' unique and evolving needs but who can elevate the 4A's offerings as a whole. Each hail from unique and diverse backgrounds - including pure-play agency experience, client-side, and successful entrepreneurial ventures. We couldn't be more excited to have them on our team as we continue building on the organization's momentum while helping to shape the future of the industry."

Tamiko Evans joins the 4A's as SVP, Marketing & Communications, and Events responsible for all marketing initiatives, branding, content, and events and will oversee the execution of the 4A's marketing strategy. Tamiko will leverage over 18 years of deep-rooted strategic marketing, communications, new business, and operational experience in this role. One of Tamiko's passions lies in building things from the ground up. Most recently, she founded Brandation Nation, an integrated digital marketing consultancy for budding entrepreneurs, female CEOs, CMOs, and content creators. A staunch advocate for girls empowerment, Tamiko also created the non-profit organization Positively Empowering TeenGirls About Life, Inc. - P.E.T.A.L., to ensure the next generation of young women become leaders of tomorrow. Before her entrepreneurial path, she drove marketing and business development within the Omnicom network across Omnicom Media Group, Hall & Partners, and Marina Maher Communications, leading corporate marketing initiatives, thought leadership, product launches, digital, social, public relations and communications. Prior to joining Omnicom, Tamiko managed marketing and business development efforts at WPP's Kantar Media (now Kantar). While there, she served integrated cross-functional teams by designing innovative channel marketing programs for agency amplification while driving revenue sales for proprietary intelligence SaaS platform tools. Tamiko also oversaw several rebranding efforts for the WPP-Kantar acquisition of TNS Media. Before agency life, she started her early career at Mercer Human Resources Consulting. Today, she is a Board Member for HARLEM WEEK, Inc., one of New York City's prominent cultural festivals.

Kevin Freemore is now the SVP, Media, Tech & Data at the 4A's, working alongside Ashwini Karandikar, EVP, Media, Tech & Data, to provide leadership, guidance, advocacy, and consultative support to member agencies on all media and data related issues impacting the industry. Prior to joining the 4A's, Freemore was SVP, Reporting & Insights at dentsu, where he partnered with media supply, legal, and data teams to form dentsu's Clean Supply Initiative to create global supply best practices. Before dentsu, Freemore spent nine years at Amnet (the programmatic arm of dentsu's global network) as global COO, collaborating with the global CTO, market CEOs, and data and analytics teams to launch a global data management platform and reporting platforms. Kevin is a firm believer that technology and data are fundamental for the success of the advertising and marketing industries, but people are what drive real change.

As the new SVP, Southern Region, Member Engagement & Development, Andy Goldsmith will be responsible for managing member relations, Councils, and new member acquisition in the southern area. He brings his expertise in strategic and creative thinking to help drive meaningful relationships between brands, businesses, and people. Most recently, Andy was at the American Heart Association as Vice President, Brand Marketing (interim), where he was responsible for aligning the organization's voice across all digital and traditional brand communications. Before that, he ran Good Echo, a consultancy focused on branding, naming, and digital marketing opportunities for a variety of clients. Prior to Good Echo, Andy spent 10 years as Vice President, Brand Strategy and Creative for the American Cancer Society, where he mentored and mobilized internal and external agency teams across creative, content, and advertising. In addition to his client-side experience, Andy spent his first 17 years on the agency side, working in Account Management leadership roles with Atlanta-based independent agencies. An advocate for continuing education and career growth opportunities, Andy also served as the Director of the Institute of Advanced Advertising Studies Atlanta for the past 5 years – the 4A's professional development program for high potentials.

David-Anthony Powell joins the 4A's as SVP, Central Region, Member Engagement & Development, partnering with central member agencies to provide leadership, guidance, and advocacy while leveraging 4A's resources and benefits. David-Anthony has led a variety of client engagements with a modern touch in the industry with large agency networks, independent agencies, and a digital content collective. His background includes leadership roles at a variety of agencies in major markets in the midwest, as well as on the East and West coast, including Burrell Communications, iVentus Digital, Leo Burnett, SpikeDDB and most recently, Carol H. Williams Advertising. He worked with clients including GM, Chevrolet, Toyota, Lexus, HBO, U.S. Army, McDonald's, and Norwegian Cruise Lines. Prior to these leadership roles, he held account management positions at FCB and Grey Worldwide, managing global efforts on JP Morgan Chase and Oracle, respectively.

About the 4A's: The 4A's was established in 1917 to promote, advance, and defend the interests of our member agencies, employees and the advertising and marketing industries overall. We empower our members to drive commerce, spark connections, and shape culture through infinite creativity. With a focus on advocacy, talent and the value of creativity and technology to drive business growth and cultural change, the organization serves 600+ member agencies across 1,200 offices, which help direct more than 85% of total U.S. advertising spend. The 4A's includes the 4A's Benefits division, which insures more than 160,000 employees; the government relations team, who advocate for policies to support the industry; and the 4A's Foundation, which advocates for and connects multicultural talent to the marketing industry by fostering a culture of curiosity, creativity and craft to fuel a more equitable future for the industry.

