Peterman Brothers now offering electrical services

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the greater Indianapolis area, has announced that they are expanding their services. The leader in HVAC and plumbing is now offering electrical services to the residents of Indianapolis.

"At Peterman, we want to be a one-stop shop for home service needs in the Indianapolis area, and adding electrical services to our repertoire gives us the ability to solve yet another problem homeowners may have," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "Whether it's issues with the breakers or the need to install backup generators, our team is fully qualified and ready to provide solutions to the residents in our service area."

The addition of electrical services comes just as Peterman Brothers was ranked as one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Inc. Magazine. The company offers a series of electrical services including electrical upgrades, system repairs, electrical replacements, panel replacements, indoor and outdoor lighting, and much more.

As with the other services provided by Peterman Brothers, the team is available for 24/7 emergencies and offers free estimates.

"We want to be good stewards to our community because they are like family to us, and providing these additional services allows us to do that," said Peterman. "We owe it to our customers to offer solutions that make their lives easier. Without them, we would not have been able to grow at the rate we have. Customers can rely on us to install, repair or replace any electrical issue they have while providing service that is top-notch and professional."

Peterman Brothers is available to help with any plumbing, cooling needs or electrical needs. For more information, call (317) 376-8090 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com/ .

About Peterman Brothers

Founded in 1986, Peterman Brothers provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in the Greater Indianapolis area. A second-generation family business, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any new installation of HVAC equipment. All technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured. Peterman Brothers provides 24/7 emergency service to its customers and offers several financing options with approved credit. To find out more, call (317) 376-8090 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com.

