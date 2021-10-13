Industry Leaders Meet To Optimize Physical Resource Management At Accruent Insights 2021 Conference Event to include users from corporate real estate, education facilities, healthcare, manufacturing, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, telecom, utilities and more

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accruent, the world's leading provider of intelligent solutions for the built environment, will be hosting its annual Insights user conference as a free, virtual event next week. Insights 2021 delivers valuable and timely content to customers to strengthen their personal and technical foundations – enabling them to achieve even greater business success. The two-day event, taking place October 19-20, 2021, will deliver industry information, product updates and training opportunities for Accruent customers and other professionals in a broad range of industries.

Accruent - www.accruent.com (PRNewsfoto/Accruent)

Insights connects the dots between industry trends, customer perspectives, solution deep dives and thought leadership.

Insights 2021 is a unique opportunity for attendees to collaborate and connect as they acquire product knowledge, share best practices with peers, and network with professionals who share their interests and challenges. Attendees will also be able to speak with Accruent experts for guidance on how to overcome both technical and business challenges to drive results for their organizations.

"At Insights we connect the dots between industry trends, customer perspectives, solution deep dives and valuable insights from business leaders," said Andy Ruse, President of Accruent. "Having the right data is paramount in effective decision making, so throughout this event we look at ways Accruent platforms and products can deliver intelligent, data-backed insights that help organizations shine."

The conference offers sessions for a range of industries, including corporate real estate, education facilities, healthcare, manufacturing, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, telecom, utilities and more. Key presentations include:

"The Future of the Workplace." Corporate professionals will explore a holistic view of the state of the modern workplace and discuss lasting trends from the impact of the global pandemic as Accruent shares its experiences helping enterprises navigate their path back to the office.

"If Not Now, Then When?" Industrial professionals will get a look at the current state of asset management, the lasting impacts of COVID-19, and how technology will play a critical role in the continued digital evolution for industrial-focused organizations.

"The Future of Healthcare." Healthcare professionals will discuss digital transformation, cybersecurity trends, new data solutions and the best practices that are changing healthcare.

"Dirt to Balloons and Beyond." Retail professionals will take a deep dive into the latest trends affecting real estate and facility management in retail.

"The Future of the Physical Campus." Higher education and public sector professionals will delve into the next phase in campus life and determine what's on the horizon for higher education.

The Insights conference is designed to facilitate two-way communications and give attendees a venue to make their voices heard. Insights also provides the opportunity for attendees to deliver feedback, discuss their business requirements, and help shape Accruent's product strategy and development.

The two-day conference includes:

50+ industry-leading speakers

knowledgeable product experts

valuable networking opportunities

and much more

Insights will be highlighted by keynote presentations from industry leaders and inspiring speakers. Accruent welcomes prolific writer and philosopher Ryan Holiday, the bestselling author of "Trust Me, I'm Lying" and "The Obstacle Is the Way," as a 2021 featured speaker. By bringing together ancient, timeless wisdom and cutting-edge marketing strategies, Holiday will show attendees how embracing the impediments between you and your goals can create your path to success.

In addition, Insights 2021 furthers the mission of AccruentCares, the employee-run volunteer and corporate giving program designed to engage Accruent employees and the communities in which they live. For every person who attends Insights 2021, Accruent will donate $5 to support UNICEF and the education of children in need.

