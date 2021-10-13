DepositLink Appointed to Exclusive eXp Partner Program

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DepositLink, the nation's premier provider of digital payments and deposits for real estate, announced its appointment to the eXp Partner program. The program offers trusted-partner affiliated services to eXp Realty's network of thousands of agents. eXp Realty, part of eXp World Holdings, Inc., is one of the fastest-growing real estate tech companies in the world with more than 65,000 agents in 18 countries.

DepositLink offers a simple, secure, and efficient way for real estate companies, title companies, and escrow holders to collect earnest money deposits and commissions electronically through the ACH network. It increases efficiency, eliminates wire fraud and check handling liabilities for escrow holders, and helps agents increase service levels for their clients – all at no cost to agents or brokers.

"eXp Realty is one of the largest, most innovative, and technologically advanced brokerages in the world," said Jay Rooney, CEO, and Founder of DepositLink. "It is a true honor to be part of this elite group of partners serving the eXp agent community."

eXp Partners are vetted and selected based on their ability to benefit both agents and consumers through value-add technology and enhanced services. eXp Partners offers eXp agents and their clients an end-to-end marketplace solution for all their home buying and selling needs. eXp agents can choose from a range of client services that provide convenience and choice to guide clients throughout the homebuying process.

"eXp Realty spent a significant amount of time reviewing various digital payment providers and concluded that DepositLink's innovative technology platform and service model meets the high standards that they have for their partners," said Rooney. "We are looking forward to all of eXp's agents benefiting from DepositLink's best in class approach as we continue to support eXp Realty's massive growth."

DepositLink's market-leading electronic payments technology is transforming real estate transactions. The DepositLink platform enables real estate agents, title companies, and attorneys to collect earnest money deposits, send and request commission payments, issue refunds, and request rental deposits electronically, from any device, in as little as 24 hours. The platform includes real-time payment status updates, robust reporting for efficient reconciliation, and bank-level security protocols giving users peace of mind. www.depositlink.com

