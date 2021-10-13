NEW DELHI and BANGALORE, India, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia's largest NFT marketplace, Colexion has announced an exclusive contract with the famous Bollywood celebrity, Sunil Shetty. The company has also joined hands with some leading cricket stars from across the globe and other top celebrities from the Indian entertainment industry.

Bollywood Star Sunil Shetty Invests in NFT Platform, Colexion

With the brand new NFT marketplace and museum, Colexion is geared towards becoming the world's largest digital collectible gallery across major niches including sports, movies, music, and the arts. The platform aims at building an ultimate platform for creators, collectors, and the celebrity community.

Backed and supported by Polygon Network and other tech ventures, Colexion has officially onboarded an Indian score composer duo Salim-Sulaiman, Indian television models including Krissann Barretto, Aamir Ali Malik, Taher Shabbir, Rameet Sandhu, and many others. In addition, the company has proudly named leading cricket stars including Dwayne John Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Glen Maxwell, Varun Chakravarthy, Aiden Markram, Dawid Wiese, James Neesham, and others as their official artists from the sports arena.

'"I am excited to be involved in this new NFT space with Colexion. I'm sure this will become a new hub for me to connect with my fans," says Sunil Shetty, bollywood actor, entrepreneur and film producer.

Founded by Abhay Aggarwal , Colexion raised an $8 million pre-Series A investment round to quickly expand into new countries.

"Colexion's main focus is to bridge the gap between the artist and fans, and I am sure 'Museum' feature will help this fall in place," added Abhay Aggarwal.

As soon as the platform launches its marketplace, users will be able to buy, sell and trade NFTs of their superstars. One aspect that distinguishes Colexion from similar NFT focused projects is its celebrity museum that shows the real-life activities of celebrities to their fans. It also creates in-house short biographies for celebrities that will exist on its platform.

More interestingly, fans will have access to their artist hall of fame using CLXN, a native token of Colexion. They can also have early access to participate in special NFT auctions.

Colexion is moving towards making NFTs accessible to everyone in the world by curating several categories of NFT such as Movies, Trump cards, Merchandise, Games, Museums, Unique Tournaments, and Live zones.

By onboarding these celebrities and cricket legends, Colexion envisions bringing the audience much closer to the NFT ecosystem and making the overall experience interesting.

Website - https://colexion.io/

Media contact - info@colexion.io / info@bit2buzz.com

