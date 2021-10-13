Aircastle Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Financial Metrics for the Three Months ended August 31, 2021

Total revenues of $157.7 million

Net income of $9.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $197.5 million

Gain on sale of flight equipment of $1.5 million

Highlights for the Three Months ended August 31, 2021

Delivered four new Airbus A320neo aircraft to Frontier Airlines, completing four-aircraft deal; acquired two additional single-aisle aircraft

Issued $400 million of Preference Shares at a coupon of 5.25%; issue was four times oversubscribed

Generated sales proceeds of $55 million from the sale of bankruptcy claims

For the first six months cash flows from operations increased to $180 million , up 57%, from first quarter 2021

In June, Moody's upgraded Aircastle's outlook to Stable

For the six months ended August 31, 2021 , sold four aircraft and other flight equipment for proceeds of $78 million and a total gain on sale of $11 million

Liquidity

As of October 1, 2021 , total liquidity of $2.4 billion includes $1.4 billion of undrawn credit facilities, $0.3 billion of unrestricted cash, $0.3 billion of contracted asset sales, and $0.4 billion of projected adjusted operating cash flows through October 1, 2022

For the three months ended August 2021 , collections represented approximately 87% of lease rental and direct financing and sales-type lease revenues

We have 223 unencumbered aircraft with a net book value of $5.6 billion

Mike Inglese, Aircastle's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are on the recovery side of what has been the worst economic shock in aviation history. Traffic levels in China, the US, Mexico, Brazil, Russia and parts of Europe have shown near-2019 air traffic volumes. The recent announcement of the re-opening of the US to all vaccinated travelers should bode well for long haul traffic. Our laser-focus on liquidity has helped us to keep cashflows strong and move forward with strategic investing."

Mr. Inglese concluded, "Aircraft leasing has been a vital source of capital for airlines looking to de-lever their balance sheets as global aviation continues to recover, aided by the narrowing vaccine gap. We believe our favorable credit rating, along with the opportunities afforded by our unique ownership arrangement with the Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing, strategically position us for future growth."

Aviation Assets

As of August 31, 2021, Aircastle owned 255 aircraft and other flight equipment having a net book value of $6.8 billion. We also manage nine aircraft with a net book value of $305 million dollars on behalf of our joint venture with Mizuho Leasing.

Owned Aircraft As of

Aug 31, 2021(1)

As of

Aug 31, 2020(1) Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.) $ 6,761

$

7,121

Net Book Value of Unencumbered Flight Equipment ($ mils.) $ 5,593

$

5,578

Number of Aircraft 255



273

Number of Unencumbered Aircraft 223



237

Number of Lessees 76



80

Number of Countries 42



45

Weighted Average Fleet Age (years)(2) 10.6



10.5

Weighted Average Remaining Lease Term (years)(2) 4.6



4.2

Weighted Average Fleet Utilization for the quarter ended(3) 94.1 %

93.6 % Weighted Average Fleet Utilization for the six months ended(3) 93.6 %

95.1 %







Managed Aircraft on behalf of Joint Ventures





Net Book Value of Flight Equipment ($ mils.) $ 305

$

319

Number of Aircraft 9



9



_______________ (1) Calculated using net book value at period end. (2) Weighted by net book value. (3) Aircraft on-lease days as a percent of total days in period weighted by net book value. The decrease from our historical utilization rate for the three months ended August 31, 2021, and 2020, was primarily due to off-lease aircraft as a result of early lease terminations and scheduled lease expirations.

Deferrals

Even as the airline industry recovers, airlines continue to seek support from their respective governments, raise debt and equity, delay or cancel new aircraft orders and request concessions from lessors. As of October 8, 2021, six of our airline customers were subject to judicial insolvency proceedings or similar protection. We lease 22 aircraft to these customers, which comprise 13% of our net book value of flight equipment and 10% of our reported lease rental and direct financing and sales-type lease revenues for the twelve months ended August 31, 2021. Of these 22 aircraft, thirteen are on lease with LATAM for which we have signed restructured leases, subject only to LATAM emerging from the Chapter 11 process. While additional airline bankruptcies and liquidations may yet occur in future periods, we remain confident that our core customers who are leading low-cost carriers and major US and global carriers, have the means to survive the COVID-19 crisis.

As of October 8, 2021, our total deferrals, net of repayments, were $101.8 million. These deferrals have been agreed with twenty airlines, representing 26% of our customer base. Of the total deferrals, $89.8 million is included in our August 31, 2021, Consolidated Balance Sheet with the balance representing future lease payments. Approximately 77% of our total deferrals as of October 8, 2021, have been agreed to as part of broader lease restructurings, which generally include term extensions, better security packages or other valuable consideration in exchange for near-term economic concessions and have repayment terms that extend beyond twelve months. Deferrals represented approximately 18% of our reported lease rental and direct financing and sales-type lease revenues for the twelve months ended August 31, 2021.

We hold $518.3 million of maintenance reserves and $77.1 million of security deposits, as well as an additional $143.3 million in letters of credit from our lessees. These combined reserves total $738.7 million, represent 11% of NBV, and provide significant protection against potential future airline failures and the unscheduled return of additional aircraft.

Preference Share Issuance

In early June we issued $400 million of preference shares with a dividend of 5.25%. The original proposed amount for this capital raise was $300 million at targeted dividend of 5.625%. Due to strong demand, the transaction was upsized with the lower dividend. The issue has a perpetual term and receives 50% equity credit treatment from Moody's, S&P and Fitch Ratings, in line with their respective rating methodologies. At the time of issuance, Aircastle's outlook was upgraded to Stable by Moody's.

Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share data)



August 31,

2021

February 28,

2021







ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents $ 337,455



$ 578,004

Restricted cash and cash equivalents 2,740



2,594

Accounts receivable 80,877



82,572

Flight equipment held for lease, net of accumulated depreciation of $2,253,085 and $2,076,972, respectively 6,573,891



6,492,471

Net investment in leases, net of allowance for credit losses of $876 and $864, respectively 187,299



195,376

Unconsolidated equity method investments 36,122



35,377

Other assets 326,575



311,944

Total assets $ 7,544,959



$ 7,698,338









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





LIABILITIES





Borrowings from secured financings, net of debt issuance costs and discounts $ 723,054



$ 768,850

Borrowings from unsecured financings, net of debt issuance costs and discounts 3,869,574



4,366,261

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 180,422



174,267

Lease rentals received in advance 57,692



58,013

Security deposits 77,104



80,699

Maintenance payments 518,289



519,178

Total liabilities 5,426,135



5,967,268









Commitments and Contingencies













SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Preference shares, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 400 (aggregate liquidation preference of $400,000) shares issued and outstanding at August 31, 2021 and no shares issued and outstanding at February 28, 2021 —



—

Common shares, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 14,048 shares issued and outstanding at August 31, 2021 and February 28, 2021 —



—

Additional paid-in capital 1,879,139



1,485,777

Retained earnings 239,685



245,293

Total shareholders' equity 2,118,824



1,731,070

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,544,959



$ 7,698,338



Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended

August 31,

Six Months Ended August 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:













Lease rental revenue $ 137,589



$ 150,895



$ 269,714



$ 334,073

Direct financing and sales-type lease revenue 2,776



4,747



5,653



10,064

Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives (5,835)



(4,629)



(11,159)



(11,975)

Maintenance revenue 21,218



20,034



47,694



96,665

Total lease revenue 155,748



171,047



311,902



428,827

Gain (loss) on sale of flight equipment 1,502



(848)



10,524



11,230

Other revenue 402



1,123



1,036



13,793

Total revenues 157,652



171,322



323,462



453,850

















Operating expenses:













Depreciation 83,391



86,749



165,782



175,961

Interest, net 55,413



55,324



113,450



114,050

Selling, general and administrative (including non-cash share-based payment expense of $0 and $0 for the three months ended, and $0 and $28,049 for the six months ended August 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively) 15,996



13,555



31,585



61,006

Impairment of flight equipment 21,232



212,387



41,815



289,685

Maintenance and other costs 8,087



4,271



15,615



9,837

Total operating expenses 184,119



372,286



368,247



650,539

















Other income (expense):













Loss on extinguishment of debt (14,132)



(57)



(14,156)



(65)

Merger expenses —



27



—



(32,042)

Other 57,609



(173)



57,619



(192)

Total other income (expense) 43,477



(203)



43,463



(32,299)

















Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and earnings of unconsolidated equity method investments 17,010



(201,167)



(1,322)



(228,988)

Income tax provision (benefit) 7,665



13,020



(627)



12,469

Earnings of unconsolidated equity method investments, net of tax 458



674



745



1,405

Net income (loss) $ 9,803



$ (213,513)



$ 50



$ (240,052)

Preference share dividends (5,658)



—



(5,658)



—

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 4,145



$ (213,513)



$ (5,608)



$ (240,052)

Total comprehensive income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 4,145



$ (213,513)



$ (5,608)



$ (240,052)



Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in thousands)



Six Months Ended August 31,

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income (loss) $ 50



$ (240,052)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash and restricted cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 165,782



175,961

Amortization of deferred financing costs 8,384



6,713

Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives 11,159



11,975

Deferred income taxes 4,240



4,374

Non-cash share-based payment expense —



28,049

Collections on net investment in leases 8,065



8,670

Security deposits and maintenance payments included in earnings (30,420)



(102,523)

Gain on sale of flight equipment (10,524)



(11,230)

Loss on extinguishment of debt 14,156



65

Impairment of flight equipment 41,815



289,685

Provision for credit losses 12



4,513

Other (745)



(1,386)

Changes in certain assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (5,479)



(45,747)

Other assets (15,413)



(57,441)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (10,664)



(3,723)

Lease rentals received in advance (704)



(42,311)

Net cash and restricted cash provided by operating activities 179,714



25,592

Cash flows from investing activities:





Acquisition and improvement of flight equipment (370,187)



(33,643)

Proceeds from sale of flight equipment 77,900



53,229

Aircraft purchase deposits and progress payments, net of deposits returned and aircraft sales deposits 10,003



(3,463)

Other (64)



(594)

Net cash and restricted cash (used in) provided by investing activities (282,348)



15,529

Cash flows from financing activities:





Repurchase of shares —



(25,536)

Parent contribution at Merger —



25,536

Net proceeds from preference share issuance 393,362



—

Proceeds from secured and unsecured debt financings —



1,193,871

Repayments of secured and unsecured debt financings (546,903)



(851,404)

Debt extinguishment costs (13,372)



(65)

Deferred financing costs (4,748)



(5,508)

Security deposits and maintenance payments received 44,111



33,553

Security deposits and maintenance payments returned (10,219)



(38,710)

Dividends paid —



(24,025)

Net cash and restricted cash (used in) provided by financing activities (137,769)



307,712

Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash: (240,403)



348,833

Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 580,598



171,437









Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 340,195



$ 520,270



Aircastle Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended August 31,

Six Months Ended August 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020



Net income (loss) $ 9,803



$ (213,513)



$ 50



$ (240,052)

Depreciation 83,391



86,749



165,782



175,961

Amortization of lease premiums, discounts and incentives 5,835



4,629



11,159



11,975

Interest, net 55,413



55,324



113,450



114,050

Income tax provision (benefit) 7,665



13,020



(627)



12,469

EBITDA 162,107



(53,791)



289,814



74,403

Adjustments:













Impairment of flight equipment 21,232



212,387



41,815



289,685

Loss on extinguishment of debt 14,132



57



14,156



65

Non-cash share-based payment expense —



—



—



28,049

Merger related expenses(1) —



(27)



—



34,601

Loss on mark-to-market of interest rate derivative contracts —



2



—



19

Contract termination expense —



172



—



172

















Adjusted EBITDA $ 197,471



$ 158,800



$ 345,785



$ 426,994



(1) Included $32.1 million in Other expense and $2.6 million in Selling, general and administrative expenses.





We define EBITDA as income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes, interest expense, and depreciation and amortization. We use EBITDA to assess our consolidated financial and operating performance, and we believe this non-U.S. GAAP measure is helpful in identifying trends in our performance.





This measure provides an assessment of controllable expenses and affords management the ability to make decisions which are expected to facilitate meeting current financial goals, as well as achieving optimal financial performance. It provides an indicator for management to determine if adjustments to current spending decisions are needed.





EBITDA provides us with a measure of operating performance because it assists us in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis as it removes the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges on our outstanding debt) and asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization) from our operating results. Accordingly, this metric measures our financial performance based on operational factors that management can impact in the short-term, namely the cost structure, or expenses, of the organization. EBITDA is one of the metrics used by senior management and the Board of Directors to review the consolidated financial performance of our business.





We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA (as defined above) further adjusted to give effect to adjustments required in calculating covenant ratios and compliance as that term is defined in the indenture governing our senior unsecured notes. Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.

