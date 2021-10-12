Tredence Launches HealthEM.AI to Optimize Cost of Care and Improve Outcomes for Global Healthcare Organizations

State-of-the-art scalable AI/ML healthcare informatics data platform promotes value realization and transformation for healthcare providers and payors

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tredence Inc., a Forrester Wave Customer Analytics 2021 Leader and leading data science and AI engineering company, has launched a dedicated healthcare informatics subsidiary, HealthEM.AI Inc. Headquartered in San Jose, HealthEM.AI provides analytics solutions to improve outcomes and optimize cost of care for healthcare providers and payors.

HealthEM.AI recognizes nuanced industry challenges, including patient care, clinical care and revenue cycle management, among others, and helps organizations take action through cutting-edge analytical insights.

Compatible with U.S. healthcare regulatory standards, including FHIR and HIPAA, HealthEM.AI's data platform provides a strong foundation for healthcare providers and payors to deliver key wins associated with:

Value-based care (Medicare advantages, ACOs)

Speciality lines of business (cardiology, dental, vision and more)

Reimagining analytics interventions to improve efficiencies throughout healthcare organizations

Commercial health plans

"Healthcare providers and payors operate in a rapidly changing landscape today, and our AI/ML-powered healthcare data solutions can efficiently bridge the real gap between direction and decision," said Tredence CEO and Co-founder Shub Bhowmick. "HealthcareEM.AI will truly be a game-changer, as it is designed to deliver value in close collaboration with leading healthcare industry players."

HealthEM.AI helps customers adopt a more data-driven culture to counter pervasive uncertainties associated with cost and outcomes; it manages the overall innovation funnel and moves ideas into impactful actions with pre-built AI accelerators and toolkits. The platform covers the full cycle of data management, from data ingestion to data quality, cataloguing and provisioning with a laser focus on improving time-to-value and self-service analytics across the healthcare spectrum.

"As we have seen over the past 18 months, healthcare systems are facing enormous pressures related to cost and quality of care," said Vance Vanier M.D., Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner of Chicago Pacific Founders, a strategic healthcare investment fund. "When combined with healthcare operational expertise, we believe that AI can play a pivotal role in reducing cost and improving clinical quality. HealthEM.AI is at the forefront of bringing exciting innovation to global healthcare."

Tredence's healthcare platform supports efficiencies and cost savings in healthcare organizations by:

Understanding intricate populations retrospectively and using AI/ML-based predictive models to identify 'rising risk' or 'high-cost bloomers' that care management teams can intervene and avoid.

Helping organizations identify and execute advanced analytics such as SNF/LTC analytics, network leakage and chronic cohorts.

Increasing top and bottom-line revenue drivers for specialty lines of business.

Healthcare organizations interested in improving health outcomes and optimizing cost of care can learn more at: www.healthem.ai.

About HealthEM.AI

Optimizing cost of care and improving value realization across the healthcare spectrum, HealthEM.AI provides scalable AI solutions and cutting-edge analytical insights that simplify practice management and help organizations achieve their strategic goals. HealthEM.AI is a comprehensive solution that manages the full data lifecycle to provide actionable insights with a clear, nuanced understanding of patient issues. For more information, please visit www.healthem.ai.

About Tredence Inc.

Tredence is a data science and AI engineering company focused on solving the last mile problem in analytics. The 'last mile' is defined as the gap between insight creation and value realization. Tredence is more than 1,000 employees strong with offices in Palo Alto, Chicago, Toronto and Bangalore, with the largest companies in retail, CPG, hi-tech, telecom, travel and industrials as clients.

