Storm Guard Is One of Just 50 Franchise Companies to Be Recognized for Strong Financial Performance and High Franchisee Satisfaction

Storm Guard Named to Franchise Business Review's List of the Most Profitable Franchises of 2021 Storm Guard Is One of Just 50 Franchise Companies to Be Recognized for Strong Financial Performance and High Franchisee Satisfaction

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Storm Guard was identified by independent research firm, Franchise Business Review, as being one of just 50 franchise brands to be named an award-winning franchise in its 2021 report on the Most Profitable Franchises .

(PRNewsfoto/Storm Guard)

After travelling to help communities that were devastated by natural disasters, the brand's founders realized that their exceptional customer service and quality work was needed in a multitude of states. Since 2003, Storm Guard has been helping as many families as possible rebuild their homes, solving problems that all property owners experience including roofing, siding, window improvements, painting, emergency tarping, and installing proper gutters. All interior and exterior repairs ranging from general home upgrades to storm restoration are completed with their customers' best interests in mind, with the brand taking measures to ensure their satisfaction such as alleviating the stress of dealing with insurance claims and providing high-quality work without the high cost.

Franchise Business Review , a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ranking of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes rankings of the top franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises , as well as guides throughout the year ranking the top franchises in specific sectors.

To identify the companies on the list of the most profitable franchises , Franchise Business Review analyzed data from over 25,000 franchise owners, representing more than 200 brands regarding their overall satisfaction with their brands and their likelihood to recommend them to others.

Storm Guard's franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity. Other factors included annual income of franchise owners and minimum startup capital requirement.

"It's important to have realistic expectations of what business ownership is all about before you invest in a franchise. Most franchise businesses — like any new business — require several years of hard work before they start to really take off," said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. "But if you take the time to do your research, you have a much better chance of finding an opportunity that can help you attain significant wealth over time. The companies on the list of the Most Profitable Franchises offer a better than average shot at growing your income and received the highest ratings from the franchisees who own them on our independent satisfaction survey."

Visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 2021 Most Profitable Franchises .

About Storm Guard

Founded in 2003, Storm Guard saw the demand for a company that specializes in roofing and construction. As a single location in Minnesota, Storm Guard found themselves traveling to help local communities that were devastated by natural disasters. After responding to a hurricane in Florida in 2012, the founders saw the need for their services all over the country and decided to turn it into a franchise. Today, Storm Guard has over 35 franchise locations across 17 different states. They are looking for dedicated and exceptional individuals to help continue their success throughout the nation.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/ . To learn more about FBR's research, please visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Storm Guard