Financial Advisor Kelly Baker Ferrarese joins UBS in Boca Raton, Florida

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Financial Advisor Kelly Baker Ferrarese, CFP®, has joined the firm in Boca Raton, FL.

Kelly joins UBS after a 24-year career as a Wealth Advisor with Wells Fargo Private Bank. As a Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®), Kelly works with high-net-worth clients, providing a broad range of wealth management services including investment, retirement, and financial planning.

"With decades of financial services and leadership experience, Kelly brings deep knowledge and expertise to UBS and serves some of Florida's most affluent individuals, business owners and families," said Michael Ludwig, Boca Raton Branch Office Manager at UBS Wealth Management USA. "We are excited to see how she leverages the firm's global resources to help clients protect and preserve their wealth."

A native of Missouri and Texas, Kelly earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Texas A&M University. She is a long-time community leader in South Florida, donating her time and resources to charitable organizations supporting child welfare, education, health care, and the environment including Impact 100 Palm Beach County, Florence Fuller Child Development Centers Inc. and the Florence Fuller Child Development Foundation. Kelly resides in Boca Raton and enjoys traveling with her daughter, who is a junior at Florida State University.

"On behalf of the firm, we are excited to welcome Kelly to UBS and watch as she delivers a truly comprehensive wealth management experience that we hope will meet and exceed our clients' expectations," said Robert Covino, South Florida Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA.

