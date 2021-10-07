U-Haul Shares Plans for Self-Storage Facility Coming to Durango

DURANGO, Colo., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A contemporary U-Haul® retail and self-storage facility is coming to Durango thanks to a 5-acre land acquisition south of Wilson Gulch Drive and north of the Highway 160 exit ramp.

U-Haul Logo (PRNewsFoto/U-Haul)

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Durango, scheduled for completion by 2023, will include a three-story building encompassing more than 80,000 square feet. The facility will house more than 500 indoor, ADA-accessible self-storage units with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points. U-Haul acquired the property on Oct. 1.

"Durango hasn't had a U-Haul-owned and -operated self-storage facility," said Dave Hellmers, U-Haul Company of Southern Colorado president. "Our customers have been driving across the state line into New Mexico to gain access to U-Haul storage. Developing this land will translate to greater convenience for Durango residents, and enable us to meet growing demand."

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Durango will offer an expansive retail showroom, truck and trailer sharing, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment and professional hitch installation, propane, U-Box® portable storage containers and more.

While the store is under construction, nearby U-Haul neighborhood dealers are available to serve customers. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

Hellmers plans to hire at least 10 Team Members to staff the Durango store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to support job growth within the community. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

"Durango is one of the most beautiful cities in America, and U-Haul is excited to invest in its future," Hellmers added. "We're working with city officials and our neighbors to improve access to residential mobility and self-storage. This facility will benefit everyone for many years."

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

