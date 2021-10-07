Pat Cipollone Joins Browne George Ross and Opens DC Office with All-Star Team

LOS ANGELES and WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Browne George Ross, a leading national litigation boutique, proudly announces a major expansion of the firm as attorneys Pat Cipollone, Pat Philbin, Kate Todd, Richard Klingler, and Katherine Petti join the firm as partners, and Chris Landau joins as Of Counsel, to establish a new Washington, D.C. office. Also joining the firm in Washington is Liz Horning as Senior Advisor for communications strategy.

To reflect the next chapter in the firm's history with the addition of our new partners, and in recognition of the talent and proven leadership of partner Dennis Ellis, the firm will be known as Ellis George Cipollone.

For over 35 years, the firm has established a reputation as one of the top litigation and trial firms in the country. It has counted among its ranks a U.S. Senator and California Governor, U.S. Attorneys, and litigation practice leaders from top global firms. The firm's clients, whether plaintiffs or defendants, individuals or Fortune 500 corporations or entrepreneurs, have called upon the firm for litigation counsel of the highest quality, creativity, dedication, and ethics to handle their most significant and challenging legal matters.

The new Washington team builds on the firm's established litigation credentials and brings an exceptional range of experience, developed both in the senior ranks of the federal government and in private practice. That experience includes service as Counsel to the President, Deputy Counsel to the President, Legal Advisor to the National Security Council, and U.S. Ambassador to Mexico, as well as service in senior positions at the Department of Justice.

Our new Washington colleagues also have decades of experience in high-stakes litigation, high-profile investigations, and the most challenging legal issues both in and out of government. The new firm additions include four former Supreme Court clerks and former senior partners at four different top-tier national law firms. They include litigation, appellate, and Supreme Court practice leaders, and they have worked in-house mapping long-term, multi-forum litigation strategies. Over the course of their careers, they have handled every facet of litigation—from emergency motions to arguing cases at the U.S. Supreme Court. This team also has abundant experience responding to investigations, whether initiated by state attorneys general, federal regulatory agencies, or Congress. Most recently, they successfully defended the third presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history. And they have deep and broad experience in crisis management and the media relations issues that come with front-page legal disputes.

The addition of this outstanding team will build on the firm's proven track record of success based on trying hundreds of cases to judges and juries nationwide. The firm is successful when our clients are successful, and we are committed to delivering wins for our clients. The Washington expansion lives up in the truest sense to the firm's core commitment to field top litigators who achieve top results.

"There are simply no finer lawyers. Each is at the very highest level of practice. Each has earned a reputation for uncompromised integrity. And each has exceptional judgment. We have created a special, unique firm, and I couldn't be more proud." – Eric George, Partner, Browne George Ross

The Washington Team:

Pat Cipollone: Pat joins the firm as a name partner and a member of the Executive Committee. He previously served as Counsel to the President for President Donald J. Trump. Prior to that, he established a reputation as a top litigator both as a name partner at Stein, Mitchell, Cipollone, Beato & Missner, and as a senior partner at Kirkland & Ellis, where he spent most of his career.

Pat Philbin: Pat joins the firm as a partner. He served as Deputy Counsel to the President for President Donald J. Trump and earlier served as Associate Deputy Attorney General at the Department of Justice in the George W. Bush Administration. He was a senior litigation partner at Kirkland & Ellis for over a decade, where he handled high-stakes, complex litigation at both the trial and appellate levels for Fortune 100 companies. He clerked for Justice Clarence Thomas.

Kate Todd: Kate joins the firm as Managing Partner of the Washington office. She previously served as Deputy Counsel to the President, advising the President on judicial selection. Prior to that, she led the U.S. Chamber Litigation Center, the litigation arm of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Earlier in her career, she served as an Associate Counsel to President George W. Bush, was a partner at Wiley, Rein & Fielding, and served as a public member of the Administrative Conference of the United States. She clerked for Justice Clarence Thomas.

Richard Klingler: Richard joins the firm as a partner. He joins from Sidley Austin, where he was a partner in the Supreme Court/Appellate practice, working on trial, regulatory, and appellate matters. He previously served as General Counsel and Legal Adviser to the National Security Council and Senior Associate Counsel to the President in the George W. Bush Administration. He has worked as an investment banker and as an in-house counsel, and served as a public member of the Administrative Conference of the United States. He clerked for Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.

Katherine Petti: Katherine joins the firm as a partner. She previously worked at Williams & Connolly. She clerked for Judge Raymond Kethledge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, following her graduation from Harvard Law School and Harvard College.

Chris Landau: Chris joins the firm as Of Counsel. He most recently served as the U.S. Ambassador to Mexico. Prior to that, he was a litigation partner at Quinn Emanuel and at Kirkland & Ellis, where he led the appellate and Supreme Court practice for many years. A nationally recognized appellate litigator, he has argued before all thirteen federal courts of appeals and has argued nine cases before the Supreme Court. He clerked for both Justice Clarence Thomas and the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

Liz Horning: Liz joins the firm as a non-attorney Senior Advisor for communications strategy. She previously served as Senior Advisor to the Counsel to the President and as a policy advisor in the White House Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship. During her government service, she played a key role in the media strategy for the confirmations of three Supreme Court Justices, dozens of congressional investigations, and one impeachment trial. She previously served as a chambers manager for Justice Neil Gorsuch.

