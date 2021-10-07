Cathay General Bancorp to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cathay General Bancorp (Nasdaq: CATY), the holding company for Cathay Bank, is scheduled to announce its third quarter 2021 financial results after the markets close on Monday, October 25, 2021.

Cathay General Bancorp has scheduled a conference call as set forth below. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date: Monday, October 25, 2021 Time: 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time (6:00 p.m. Eastern Time) Duration: 1 hour Dial-In Number: (855) 761-3186 Conference ID: 7847529

Participants should join the live conference call 5 to 10 minutes before its scheduled start.

Webcast Access: A listen-only live webcast of the call will be available at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com. A recorded version for replay will be available within 24 hours after the end of the call until October 25, 2022.

Cathay General Bancorp is the holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay General Bancorp's website is found at www.cathaygeneralbancorp.com . Founded in 1962, Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates 37 branches in California, 10 branches in New York State, four in Washington State, two in Illinois, two in Texas, one in Maryland, one in Massachusetts, one in Nevada, one in New Jersey, one in Hong Kong, and a representative office in Beijing, Shanghai and Taipei. Cathay Bank's website is found at www.cathaybank.com .

