Therap's Human Services Software features the Self Password Reset module for Service Providers to easily regain Access to the System while maintaining High Security

WATERBURY, Conn., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading provider of Electronic Health Records (EHR) software solutions for service providers in Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) and the broader human services settings, features the Self Password Reset functionality to allow users to reset their own passwords in occasions when they forget their passwords or become locked out of their accounts. This module is designed to assist users in swiftly regaining access to the Therap system while ensuring that the privacy of the users remain secure at all times.

Therap's Self Password Reset module allows a user to request a password reset if provider agency administrators have configured user accounts and enabled this feature. This feature needs to be enabled in order to allow users to reset their own passwords from the login page and configure their passwords from within the system. After requesting a password reset, the user will receive a temporary password via email or phone text message to an authorized number. To maintain privacy and security within the system, the feature is designed with a few conditions. An important condition is that the password will expire within a very short time of a couple of minutes, and therefore requires the user to quickly continue the process of resetting the password. Other conditions, such as the number of times a user is able to enter an incorrect temporary/regular password consecutively before the account is 'Admin Locked', can be set up by the provider agencies through Password Policies.

Therap ensures industry-leading security and data integrity at every step of the documentation process. Therap adheres to data privacy and protection principles defined by industry-specific methodologies such as HIPAA.

