Tascent launches InSight® Access: intuitive, secure biometric recognition to modernize access control for the workplace

LOS GATOS, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InSight Access raises the bar with a new smart, compact, easy-to-install wall-mounted endpoint combined with Tascent's identity management platform, Enterprise Suite.

Tascent InSight Access

Tascent Inc., the leader in intuitive biometrics, announces the launch of Tascent™ InSight® Access, a face recognition-based access control service for office buildings and coworking spaces. InSight Access brings intuitive, secure, elegant biometric access to workplace facilities while creating an efficient and welcoming user experience.

Simple to integrate, deploy, and manage, InSight Access is the latest addition to Tascent's high-throughput Insight® product line. InSight Access combines Tascent's high-performing intelligent endpoints with identity and device management software, on-device biometric matching, and advanced anti-spoofing capabilities.

Working with your existing access control system, InSight Access offers multiple onboarding options for seamless setup. Designed with user privacy in mind, the system features simple opt-in enrollment as well as the ability for individual users to request visibility of their data, in line with today's privacy expectations.

InSight Access is available as an end-to-end identity management service, provisioned through a monthly subscription that includes the latest endpoint hardware, software, hosting, deployment support, and warranty.

Three ways to learn more:

1. Watch the Product Launch video available on our website

This short video previews the main features of InSight Access and provides an overview of typical installation, onboarding, identification and authentication processes.

2. Visit us at Connect:ID 2021 conference in Washington, DC

Stop by Booth 609 during Connect:ID in October 5-6th for an in-person demonstration of Tascent InSight Access.

3. Request an online demonstration

Connect with the Tascent team to explore the capabilities of InSight Access and assess its fit for your organization.

About Tascent

Tascent harnesses the power of biometrics to enable the frictionless flow of people and transactions in a connected world. We focus on creating intuitive hardware, software, and services, providing comprehensive capabilities for tailored identity solutions. Through partnerships, we deliver the strength of trusted identity to positively impact travel, financial services, ticketing and events, workplace access, government services, and humanitarian efforts.

Based in Silicon Valley, CA, Tascent supports customers and partners globally through our partner network.

