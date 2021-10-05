DataPath Awarded U.S. Army GTACS II Task Order

DULUTH, Ga., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DataPath, Inc., a leading provider of advanced and secure communications solutions and technical support services, announced today they have been awarded a Global Tactical Advanced Communication Systems II (GTACS II) Task Order (TO) by U.S. Army Contracting Command - Aberdeen Proving Ground (ACC-APG) on behalf of the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM) Integrated Logistics Support Center (ILSC) C3T Directorate.



About DataPath, Inc. - In remote and high-risk operating environments, dependable real-time communications are critical to situational awareness and mission success. DataPath specializes in advanced communications solutions tailored to the unique requirements of aerospace, broadcast, government, and infrastructure clients. Our solutions include a range of both custom and commercial off-the-shelf field communications and information technology products, including satellite communication systems, MaxView network management software, and cyber security services. All of our offerings are backed by 24x7 customer care and global field support. At DataPath we are passionate about helping our clients achieve mission success. For more information, visit www.datapath.com . (PRNewsFoto/DataPath, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/DataPath, Inc.)

Under this TO, DataPath will provide sustainment support services for WIN-T Increment (INC) 2 Satellite Transportable Terminals (STTs) and associated equipment. The sustainment support services will include technical and engineering support for obsolescence management and mitigation, technical Field Service Representatives (FSRs), depot maintenance/deep clean for the major end items, repair of Line Replaceable Units (LRUs), program management, and other support services and data products related to life cycle deliverables to ensure the ongoing sustainability of INC 2 STTs.

"DataPath has supported At-the-Halt satellite communications for the U.S. Army for many years, serving as both the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and provider of sustainment services for the WIN-T INC 2 STTs", said Mike Underwood, Vice President of Technical Support Services for DataPath. "This new award is further evidence of the confidence that the U.S. Army has in DataPath's products and services as we continue to provide support for their critical missions."

