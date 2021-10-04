Durham's Black Wall Street and the Greater Durham Chamber of Commerce Announce a New Political Awareness Program SpeakEasy aims to raise political awareness in the RDU region

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Wall Street (BWS) and the Greater Durham Chamber of Commerce announce SpeakEasy, a new program to raise awareness about local public policy in business communities. Hosted in partnership with Kompleks Creative and Center Grove Films, the inaugural SpeakEasy event will consist of a virtual political forum with city council and mayoral candidates. Each forum will include questions submitted by community members, a live virtual event and will be recorded for public distribution ahead of Election Day on November 2, 2021.

SpeakEasy includes the following events and activations:

Two private, recorded, forums with a moderator and the candidates for mayor and city council.

Two live virtual premieres showcasing the recorded forums, with the candidates invited to respond to feedback and questions in the live chat.

A limited series podcast showcasing the recorded forums.

"Businesses help lead Durham and are active partners with elected officials at all levels in bettering our community," says Geoff Durham, president and CEO at the Greater Durham Chamber of Commerce. "We're excited to join this platform to help connect our members to local candidates and voting information."

"Black Wall Street recognizes the role local politics plays in economic development and its support of small businesses," says Tobias Rose, co-founder of Black Wall Street. "SpeakEasy provides an opportunity for founders and the business community to directly engage with local leaders and ask relevant questions for our community's future."

Questions from the business community will be accepted until October 6, 2021. Tickets for the SpeakEasy virtual premieres will be available starting in early October. For more information on SpeakEasy, visit www.blkwallst.org/speakeasy.

About Black Wall Street: Black Wall Street (BWS) celebrates innovation and entrepreneurship within diverse, multicultural communities. Created in honor and as an extension of what was built during the heyday of Durham, North Carolina's Parrish Street, BWS creates conversations and promotes thought leadership around diversity, technology and entrepreneurship. No matter the city or decade, the spirit of Black Wall Street remains the same – building communities and wealth through business ownership. BWS is the remix. Same vision. New day. For more information on BWS, visit www.blkwallst.org/speakeasy.

About the Greater Durham Chamber of Commerce: The Greater Durham Chamber of Commerce is a local business support organization and advocate. Since 1906, the Chamber has played a critical role in working with both private and public sectors in addressing challenges that face our community. Through leadership and collaboration, the Chamber engages Durham residents, employers, elected officials, and regional partners in proactive initiatives that foster our diverse, innovative, collaborative, and inclusive culture and creates opportunities for our community to thrive and grow.

