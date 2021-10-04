California Lawyers Association Launches Dynamic New Membership Structure

Current and new members will benefit from enhanced choices, more price flexibility, and extensive features at every membership level

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- California Lawyers Association (CLA) has announced the expansion and enhancement of its membership structure. The introduction of two new membership options aims to deliver dynamic ways for members and prospective members to engage with CLA. Instead of one, simple membership plan, CLA members can now choose from three different tiers to engage with the association in traditional and evolving ways. Content from the Solo and Small Firm and Law Practice Management and Technology Sections will automatically be available for all CLA members regardless of which membership option is selected.

Membership in one of the largest bar associations in the nation will be offered as follows:

The Introductory Membership:

One of two new options will feature a plan for professionals whose practice, and therefore what they need from CLA, changes frequently. This membership will give the member access to all CLA-wide benefits without becoming a member of a particular Section. Content from the Solo and Small Firm and Law Practice Management and Technology Sections will automatically be included.

The Standard Membership:

The default for current members, who will automatically be enrolled for the remainder of 2021, provides all traditional, standard benefits without having to add a new membership for additional Sections, which can now be separately added at substantially lower costs than before.

The All-Access Membership:

Finally, for the most engaged, involved, and active members, the All-Access option, available via the CLA website only, will include membership and digital access to all CLA Sections. This option benefits those who need broad, digital access to content, and wide visibility, such as in-house general counsel, senior or managing partners, and academics, and includes additional discounts.

Aside from the above membership options, law students, judges, and judicial officers can join up to three Sections at no charge, available on the CLA website only. Newly admitted attorneys will receive the Standard Membership for three years at no charge.

"After listening to members and prospective members, we decided to change our membership and dues structure to align with the wishes of California's legal community,'' said CLA Interim Co-Executive Director Tricia Horan. "First and foremost, we are committed to providing CLA members with incomparable content, resources, and opportunities to connect with colleagues. Aligned with that is our desire to be nimble and change with the times. Starting Fall 2021, current and prospective members will have two new ways to belong to and engage with our association," CLA Interim Co-Executive Director Ellen Miller added.

Please visit the CLA website to learn more about the roll-out of these new offerings. As of October 1st, 2021, new members can sign up for 2022 and receive membership for the remainder of 2021.

ABOUT CALIFORNIA LAWYERS ASSOCIATION

Established in 2018, California Lawyers Association is the bar association for all California attorneys. CLA's mission is to promote excellence, diversity, and inclusion in the legal profession and fairness in the administration of justice and the rule of law.

