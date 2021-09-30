Why Leaves Change Color

The fall season is underway and now we are in October, which means if the leaves haven’t changed yet in your area, they will soon.

Weather can play a big role in leaves changing colors. It can also determine how quickly leaves change during a specific year or how fast they fall. Longer nights by almost 2 hours or more and cooler days with highs in the 50s, 60s, and 70s help speed up that process this time of year. These two factors signal the leaves to prepare for winter and stop making chlorophyll, which makes them green. That will then fade and make way for the oranges, reds, and yellows you see in the fall time.

Lows above freezing can lead to brighter reds, overcast days can help increase color intensity but an early frost can dull the color. Strong winds and different leaf diseases can also cause the peak colors to happen sooner. Certain chemicals or pigments in leaves will determine what color they turn. For example, carotene in certain leaves will turn them orange, which is the same thing that makes carrots orange.

The Iowa DNR releases Leaf Reports through the fall season to show how the colors are progressing and estimated peak viewing times across the state.